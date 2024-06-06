Lady Eliza Spencer channels Princess Diana's famous sporty look in sculpted activewear

Lady Eliza Spencer showed off her athletic prowess in a rare photograph shared with her Instagram followers on Wednesday.

Princess Diana's niece, 31, looked sleek and sporty as she snapped a mirror selfie wearing a strength training activewear set from female-founded brand Oner Active.

The model rocked the brand's navy leggings and 'Timeless Jacket' in white, cutting an athletic figure as she adopted a power pose in the mirror. She completed her low-key look with white sport socks, wearing her buttery blonde hair down and straight.

Lady Eliza Spencer looked so chic in her sport activewear

We couldn't help but liken Lady Eliza's activewear ensemble to her late aunt's penchant for effortless athleisure. While the socialite opted for a far more fitted combination than the late Princess of Wales now-iconic chunky trainers, biker shorts and oversized 'Harvard' sweater, Eliza looked just as stylish as she geared up for her sweat session.

It's rare to see Lady Eliza and her twin sister, Lady Amelia Spencer in anything other than full glam. The socialites most recently attended the The RHS Chelsea Flower Show, putting on a glamorous display in coordinating azure outfits.

Eliza was a total fashion darling in a structured wrap dress from Edeline Lee, complete with a belted waist and exaggerated oversized sleeves. The blonde beauty teamed her look with a glittering collection of jewels from Boodles.

Her sister looked equally chic, also in Edeline Lee, opting for the luxury label's 'Belted Dada Midi Dress'.

Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer attended The RHS Chelsea Flower Show

Everything you need to know about Lady Eliza Spencer

Eliza is the daughter of Charles, the Ninth Earl Spencer and his first wife, Victoria Lockwood. The former couple welcomed four children together; Lady Kitty Spencer, twins Eliza and Amelia, and a son, Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp.

Eliza and her siblings were raised by their parents in South Africa and educated there so that the children could be raised away from the royal media attention their Spencer name attracted.

Lady Eliza with her sisters, Lady Kitty and Lady Amelia

Speaking about her late aunt, the Princess of Wales, Eliza told Tatler: "We always just knew her as our aunt. Growing up in South Africa, I really had very little idea of how significant she was in the world until I was much older," she said. "She stayed with us, just before she passed away, at my father’s house here in Cape Town. We were very fortunate to have spent that time with her."

Eliza has been in a long-term relationship with her partner, Channing Millerd, for eight years.