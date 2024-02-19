Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer twin in tweed shorts and fitted shirts in Madrid

Rarely has there been a dress code royalty's best-dressed twins Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer, 31, can't perfect.

On Monday, the late Princess Diana's nieces twinned in tweed as they stepped out for the Lola Casademunt by Maite fashion show during the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in Madrid.

Gracing the Front Row, Lady Amelia toyed with androgynous dressing as she paired a bronze structured shirt with a matching metallic tie, slipping into wide-leg plaid trousers and pointed toe heels.

© Aldara Zarraoa Eliza Spencer attends the front row at the Lola Casademunt by Maite fashion show

The model, who only recently tied the knot with her long-term love Gregory Mallett, added emerald green chandelier earrings and a matching tweed handbag.

Lady Eliza matched her sister's tenue de ville dressing in a tweed shorts suit, adding a mocha-hued turtle neck beneath her textured blazer along with a matching oversized handbag.

© Aldara Zarraoa Amelia Spencer looked divine in tweed shorts and a matching blazer

Both Eliza and Amelia wore their icy blonde hair in a poker straight style, opting for their signature fresh-faced makeup look of a hydrating foundation, soft bronzer and muted espresso tones on the eyes.

The Spencer twins are no strangers to the fashion world, having previously walked the runway at London Fashion Week in 2023, showcasing the designs of British fashion designer Josh Birch Jones.

© Aldara Zarraoa

If they're not on the catwalk, the socialites are often amongst the esteemed guests on the frow at Fashion Weeks around the world - and with their late aunt being one of the world's most recognised fashion icons, it's no surprise.

"A beautiful night with @lolacasademunt. Thank you for having us @maite.casademunt," Eliza penned to her Instagram followers, as her sister Amelia echoed with: "Madrid Fashion Week with the incredible @maite.casademunt @lolacasademunt."

© Gilbert Flores Eliza Spencer and Amelia Spencer twinned in Michael Kors suits at New York Fashion Week this month

The twins' appearance comes 11 months after Amelia married her long-term partner Greg at Quoin Rock Manor House in South Africa.

The bride looked radiant in a custom Atelier Versace wedding dress that took two and a half months to create. Swathed in silk rebrodé lace, it featured structured shoulders, an open back, and a two-and-a-half-metre train.

© Joe Maher Amelia Spencer and Eliza Spencer attend The Fashion Awards 2023

Her sister, never not by her side, was her bridesmaid along with their elder sister, Lady Kitty Spencer.

Speaking to Tatler, Amelia said of her and her sister's closeness: "We’ve always been very close. We’re very similar. We love doing the same things and share the same friends. You’re guaranteed to have a best friend there always – you can’t really compare it to anything else."