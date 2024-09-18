Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton parties in plunging black gown in unseen photo
Subscribe
Kate Middleton parties in plunging black gown in unseen photo
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends The Sun Military Awards at Imperial War Museum on December 19, 2011 in London, England.© Max Mumby/Indigo

Princess Kate parities in plunging black gown in unseen photo

An unearthed photograph of the Princess of Wales at St Andrews is circling online

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Princess of Wales' unmatched elegance and ultra-polished power dressing has provided royal fans with style inspiration for over a decade.

Yet possibly the most endearing thing about the Princess' sartorial influence is that before her enduring love story with Prince William began, she was just a regular university student at St Andrews.

Kate's cool-girl outfits worn in her twenties are well documented, revived in the final season of The Crown which revisited the early flush of romance between the future King and his university sweetheart. 

WATCH: Princess of Wales' best fashion moments

An unearthed photograph of the Princess of Wales at a St Andrews ball has since emerged online, however, with royal fans sharing their excitement at the never-before-seen snap of the then-22-year-old Kate. 

"Princess Catherine stunning in black attending a ball at St Andrews in May 2005," shared royal fan account @katemiddletonprincessofwales on Instagram.

In the snap, Kate wears an elegant, plunging black gown boasting a boxy, sleeveless cut and deep-V neckline. The Princess seemed to be wearing neat, pointed-toe heels with her sophisticated gown, adding an ornate chandelier necklace and chunky silver bangles to complete her look.

Kate Middleton (L) at a St Andrews ball in 2005© Instagram
Kate Middleton (L) at a St Andrews ball in 2005

Kate's chocolate brown hair was worn in silky waves, a far more natural look than her now-famous Princess blowdry and tumbling curls. 

"I have never seen this picture before," commented one fan, as another wrote: "I am seeing it for the first time, too. I think it is amazing!" 

A third added: "Always stunning. Never seen before either." 

Kate Middleton in a sheer dress and bandeau bikini© Malcolm Clarke/Daily Mail/Shutterstock
Kate's iconic dress caught the attention of a young Prince William

The photograph of Kate is an incredibly rare one, especially given the privacy Prince William and his peers were promised during his studies at the prestigious Scottish university. 

William's Principal and Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Brian Lang, exclusively told HELLO! how he managed the future King under his care.

He told HELLO!: "One thing that I did as soon as we knew William was going to be a student was to warn the student body that we expected them to respect the privacy of information.

"So, I made it quite clear to the students by doing an interview with the student newspaper, in which I emphasized that we would take a very, very dim view of any inappropriate information being passed on—not just about William, but about any other student."

kate william university 2005© Photo: Getty Images
The couple met while studying at St Andrews University

He added: "Andrew Neil, the Lord Rector of the university, being a very experienced newspaper man, helped us negotiate a deal with the British press, whereby they would leave William alone in return for a photo opportunity once a semester. And on the whole, that worked."

Princess Kate's royal style evolution

The Princess continued her penchant for an all-black ensemble after becoming a member of the royal family, too. 

In 2011, the royal looked sublime at the The Sun’s Military Award at London’s Imperial War Museum. 

Britain's Prince William, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince Harry leave after they attended "A Night of Heros" on 19 December 2011© Getty
Britain's Prince William, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince Harry leave after they attended "A Night of Heros" on 19 December 2011

Kate wore a bespoke Alexander McQueen velvet gown, elevated with a rippling velvet fishtail skirt and ruffled tulle bustier. 

Levelling up her jewellery from her university days, the Princess of Wales added a dazzling diamond and ruby necklace and bangle from luxury jewellers, Mouawad.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More