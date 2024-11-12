Zara Tindall blooms in waist-sculpting cocktail dress and £14.8k jewels

Zara Tindall bloomed in a beautiful floral print dress to attend a Gala dinner at The Caledonian Club last weekend.

Photographs emerged of the Princess Royal's daughter enjoying a sit down dinner and dance at the exclusive Scottish member's club in London, of which the late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh was formerly a member.

"Fabulous night last night courtesy of our Racing Society. Their special guests for the evening were @zara_tindall and @jillydouglas who treated an enthusiastic audience to an insightful discussion on all things equestrian," read an Instagram post.

Zara, 43, cut a sculpted figure in a striking dress by one of her most-trusted designers, Rebecca Vallance. Complete with beautiful puffed sleeves, a figure-flattering midi length and a beguiling cobalt blue and baby pink floral print, Zara's elegant dress looked stunning on her feminine frame and embodied all the hallmarks of vintage glamour.

In keeping with her usual effortless beauty glow, a radiant Zara swept her icy blonde hair into a romantic French pleat as she added a glowy bronzer and rosy blush to complete her look.

© Instagram / @thecaledonianclub Zara looked beautiful in a floral-print cocktail dress

The wife of Mike Tindall slipped into a pair of 'Forever Marilyn' heels from royally-loved brand, Aquazzura, and accessorised with a set of 'Arella' 18ct rose gold and diamond drop earrings from Calleija.

The £14,830 earrings are "the epitome of luxurious femininity," according to the jewellery brand.

© Instagram / @thecaledonianclub Zara rocked a vampy black manicure along with her £14.8k diamond earrings

"With cascading curves crafted in 18ct Rose Gold and sparkling White Diamonds totalling 2.59ct, they illuminate every moment and are the perfect accessory for a special occasion."

Zara's precious jewels

© Getty Images Zara's ever-growing jewellery collection is the epitome of luxury

It marks the first time Zara has worn the breathtaking hooped earrings. Calleija, the luxury jewellers from which the earrings are from, have branches in London, Sydney and the Gold Coast, so it's very likely the royal picked up the jewelled treasure during her time in Australia earlier this year.

Zara and Mike have made no secret of their love for Australia, having openly cherished their slice of paradise on the Gold Coast where they attend the Magic Millions Race Week almost every year.

© Getty The Tindalls love spending time on the Gold Coast

The mother-of-three formerly said in a Magic Millions interview that attending the race week this year was like "coming back home."

"It really is like a family and it’s been hard not being here for two years,” she added.