Princess Beatrice bold Christmas Day accessory we never expected from her

Princess Beatrice is known for her fabulously bold fashion moments, but did you see the moment she rocked a pair of bedazzled boots for her annual trip to St Mary's Church on Christmas Day?

The iconic moment came in 2003 when Beatrice was 15 and stepped out in a cherry-red coat and black calf-length boots that were covered in multi-coloured diamantes and adorned with large golden sunshines. Completing her look, the teen added a black trilby hat.

In photos from the big day, Beatrice was pictured alongside her younger sister, Princess Eugenie, who donned a white coat and matching white beret.

Beatrice stepped out in a bedazzled pair of boots in 2003

The statement boots certainly go down as one of Beatrice's boldest fashion statements in history, but when it comes to Christmas Day, there have been countless bold festive fashion moments — from the Princesses of York to Zara Tindall.

The dazzling footwear was covered in beads and diamantes

Join HELLO! as we take a look back at the most fabulously bold Christmas Day fashion worn by the royal family…

Flower Power The It-girl daughter of Princess Anne, Zara Tindall, would always cause a stir when it came to her Christmas Day outfit, but one of her most iconic moments came in 2006. The equestrian, then 25, stepped out in an army-green floral coat that came complete with a waist-cinching belt. She accessorised the statement piece with a deep purple hat, purple boots, and a matching purple clutch bag.

Fur Season The Duchess of Edinburgh is known for her elegant royal style, so it comes as no surprise that one of her most stand-out looks from Christmas Days over the years involved a glorious fur collar and cuffs. Sophie's detailing was adorned on a gorgeous grey coat, worn by the Duchess at Sandringham in 2015. Sophie paired the piece with matching pointed-toe stilettos and a grey fascinator hat.

Brilliant Blue Beatrice's sister, Princess Eugenie, like her sister, was partial to a bold statement and, in 2008, stepped out in a vibrant blue coat. She paired the colourful number with black tights and black pointed-toe boots.



A Beret for Your Thoughts In 1989, Sarah Ferguson, who is no stranger to a daring look, stepped out in a dramatic ensemble comprised of a long brown A-line skirt, a chequered jacket with a corduroy collar, and a matching beret. Unlike the others, Sarah's bold ensemble was worn at the Christmas Eve service at the church.



