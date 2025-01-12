Princess Kate set to make glittering red carpet comeback at the BAFTAs - report

The Princess of Wales is expected to make a glittering return to the public eye at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards on 16 February 2025, according to a new report in the Daily Mail.

In what is expected to be the comeback of the year, the BAFTAs are said to be "pulling out all the stops" to ensure the Princess is able to return to the glittering red carpet event, which she was forced to miss last year due to her ongoing treatment for cancer.

BAFTA film committee chairman Anna Higgs is "very hopeful" the mother-of-three will join her husband, Prince William, who is the president of BAFTA, at London's Royal Festival Hall next month.

WATCH: Relive the Prince and Princess of Wales' BAFTAs entrance in 2023

Last year, William walked the red carpet solo, while his wife stayed out of the spotlight. Kate's absence was felt by all those eagerly awaiting the royal's sartorial splendour at the black-tie event.

The BAFTAs is a rare opportunity for the Prince and Princess of Wales to dress in their finery, and Kate never disappoints with her unmatched elegance.

A look back at the Princess of Wales' BAFTAs dresses. © Dave J Hogan The Prince and Princess of Wales at the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 In 2023, Kate chose to recycle her beautiful white Alexander McQueen gown, which she first wore to the awards back in 2019, staying loyal to her commitment to sustainability.

© Getty The Princess of Wales re-wore one of her famous dresses Altering the original dress to give it a modern upgrade, the Princess removed the ruffled appliqué floral details and instead added sleek velour opera gloves to bring a dose of drama to her look .Oozing old-school Hollywood glamour, the Princess' statement gloves caused a serious stir at the time, dividing royal style fans who were unsure of her unexpected accessories.

© Getty Princess Kate reworked the same dress at the BAFTAs in 2023, adding dramatic opera gloves Love them or hate them, the 'Kate Effect' was in full swing following her magnificent red carpet appearance, with opera gloves dominating the sartorial scene in Hollywood, in high-street partywear, and even on Love Island.

© Samir Hussein, Getty The Princess looked beautiful in a gold bejewelled dress in 2020 It wasn't the first time the Princess had chosen to rewear a dress for the occasion. In 2020, the royal beguiled in a bejewelled Alexander McQueen dress at the BAFTAs—an occasion she always uses to showcase British designers. In keeping with the awards' commitment to sustainability, both William and Kate opted to rewear garments they already owned, with the Princess choosing an opulent gown she first debuted in Malaysia in 2012.