Princess Rajwa looks sublime in silk blouse in new photo with baby daughter Princess Iman

Honayda Serafi, a Saudi Arabian fashion designer who designed Princess Rajwa of Jordan's pre-wedding henna night gown has shared an Instagram post revealing the holiday greeting card she received from Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II and his wife Princess Rajwa.

On Saturday, the luxury womenswear designer shared a video opening her card from the Jordanian royal family.

"Immensely thankful for God’s many blessings. From our small family that has grown to yours, best wishes for a blessed New Year," the card reads.

WATCH: Princess Rajwa and Crown Prince Hussein welcome baby Princess Iman

In the charming family photograph, Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa are cradling their newborn daughter, Princess Iman, who was born on 3 August this year.

Queen Rania of Jordan's daughter-in-law was every inch a radiant royal mother in the glowing family portrait, dressed in a glossy silk draped blouse from Polish designer Magda Butrym.

© Instagram / @honayda_serafi A photograph of the holiday greeting card from Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II and his wife Princess Rajwa

Crafted from lightweight silk, the cape-effect blouse fell effortlessly over the royal's frame, with the front drape adding dimension to her polished appearance. The royal swept her hair into a neat, high ponytail and appeared to be wearing a glowy makeup combination.

Her husband, Crown Prince Hussein looked equally smart in a crisp white shirt, while their daughter Princess Imaan looked angelic in a cream pinafore dress.

Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa's daughter © Getty Crown Princess Hussein and Princess Rajwa on their wedding day 2024 marked a year of great change for the Jordanian royals, with the royal couple welcoming their first child together one year after their dazzling royal wedding, which was attended by the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The news was shared by the Royal Hashemite Court's social media pages, with a caption reading: "His Highness Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, the guardian of the covenant, allows in the ear of his birth, her Highness Princess Iman bint Hussein, led by the Sunnah of the Messenger of Allah, peace be upon him." © Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock Proud new parents leaving hospital with their daughter The new royal mother was seen leaving hospital five days later, stepping out in a patterned white dress as she departed with her newborn and husband.

Following their departure, Hussein shared: "Heartfelt thanks to the dedicated personnel of the Royal Medical Services for their exceptional care over Rajwa and Iman during the past few days." © Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock Princess Iman arrived on 3 August

The birth of their daughter also saw King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan become grandparents for the first time. Earlier this year, the Queen reflected on the birth of her first grandchild as she expressed her gratitude for the many messages of support she was sent. © Instagram Queen Rania shared a photo of herself looking relaxed as she cuddled her granddaughter "Time flies when I'm with her," she said, saying Iman was the thing she was most thankful for during the year.