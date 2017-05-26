25 Photos | Fashion

Kate Middleton's most stylish recycled fashion looks

All the times the Duchess of Cambridge has been spotted wearing the same outfit more than once

The Duchess of Cambridge is the queen of demonstrating that just switching up your hairstyle and accessories can make a big difference when recycling looks. For the garden party at Buckingham Palace (left) the Duchess of Cambridge reached way back in her closet for this nearly five-year old ensemble: a Christopher Kane coatdress and 'Sweet Delight' hat by Lock & Co. We first saw the silk-satin dress – sans hat and with sparkling dangle hoop earrings for an evening look – in July 2012 at a Palace reception for the Olympics opening ceremony (centre). Giving the piece another outing, the royal wore a near replica of her 2017 daytime styling, from hat to nude shoes, to an Order of the Garter ceremony at Windsor in 2014 (right). 

Kate wore this light yellow See by Chloe dress and gray Monsoon wedges to two different children's parties. The dress was first seen on the royal in Canada in 2016 and then in May 2017 for a party honoring the children of service members who have died while in the armed forces at Buckingham Palace. 

The Duchess showed the versatility of this Catherine Walker & Co design. In October 2016 she wore the coat with her hair down and simple pearl earrings as a royal mom on duty, guiding Princess Charlotte by the hand as they departed Canada after their family tour. In April 2017, Kate paired the tailored piece with a Jackie Kennedy style pillbox hat and matching clutch for a prim and proper look perfect for an Easter Sunday church service with Queen Elizabeth and the royal family. 

The mother-of-three showed the versatility of this retro-inspired two-piece look by Eponine London. In March 2017, for visit to Best Beginnings in London, she completed the outfit with nude heels and L.K Bennett clutch for a light spring look. Almost exactly a year earlier, in March 2016, she wore the same outfit, but set it off with black accessories instead. 

On St Patrick's Day 2017, the royal's philosophy seemed to be: never underestimate the power of a blowout! After spending the day at the Irish Guards' parade in London wearing a chic hat and Catherine Walker coat, Duchess Kate easily revamped her formal and tailored look for her 4:30pm arrival in Paris to start a two-day tour with Prince William. Kate simply removed her hat to let her hair down in her trademark bouncy hairstyle and added a leather clutch – giving a fresh city chic vibe to the same outfit.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked chic recycling her boucle wool blend skirt by Dolce & Gabbana for an outing to a women's prison and centre in Gloucester. The stylish mum-of-three first wore the skirt back in January 2016 (right) when she guest edited The Huffington Post UK. In true fall fashion, Kate paired the skirt for her November 2016 outing with a black turtleneck and Mulberry coat, which she has also previously worn. 

She wore an L.K. Bennett poppy print creation at Brisbane airport in Australia in 2014, left, finishing the look with blue accessories and a half-upswept hairstyle. In August 2016, the Duchess opted for the same frock for a visit to Youthscape in Luton, right, making the look lighter and breezier for summer with nude heels and a matching clutch, her highlighted hair falling around her shoulders. 

Kate was a ray of sunshine for her first appearance at the 2016 Wimbledon Championships. The stylish royal beamed in a vibrant Roksanda Ilincic sheath dress to watch the women's semi-finals. The Duchess completed her look wearing her glossy hair down into loose waves and paired her sunny ensemble with a white tote bag. The mum-of-three first wore the bright frock back in 2014 during her royal tour of Australia with Prince William and Prince George. 

Kate stunned in a blush Jenny Packham gown at a fundraising gala for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices on June 22, 2016. The brunette beauty completed her sophisticated look, sweeping her glossy locks into an elegant updo. The Duchess first wore the pearlescent rose sequin gown, which features Swarovski crystals back in 2011 for the ARK (Absolute Return for Kids) Gala dinner (left) held at Kensington Palace. However at that time, the newly-minted royal wore her hair down. 

Red for any occasion! Kate recycled this Catherine Walker number for her appearance at the Order of the Garter service at Windsor Castle on June 13, 2016 (left). The Duchess was previously seen wearing the ensemble five years ago during the final day of her royal tour of Canada in 2011 with Prince William.
Kate also recycled her Lock & Co headpiece, which was previously worn during the Diamond Jubilee Thames River Pageant back in 2012. To complete the look, she accessorised with her earrings she wore on her wedding day. Photo: Getty Images

Repeat for tea with the Queen. Kate recycled her creme Alexander McQueen ensemble for a garden party hosted by Her Majesty at Buckingham Palace. The stylish royal first stepped out in the elegant attire, which she paired with a Jane Taylor pillbox hat, back in 2013 for Prince George's christening. For the 2016 garden party, she swept her hair up, and added pearl earrings and a box clutch.

Double take! Kate first wore this green Catherine Walker coat dress during her royal tour of Australia in 2014, left. She must have loved the look, because she nearly duplicated it – minus having her hair partially swept back – in spring 2016 during the Duchess' first appearance the Chelsea Flower Show. 

Almost identical looks! Attending a fun sailing engagement on Friday Kate chose one of her favourite Alexander McQueen skirt and top combos. The Duchess was spotted wearing this exact same outfit, including the same shoes and accessories, five years ago in Birmingham during a joint engagement with Prince William. 

Kate wore this Michael Kors coat not one, not two, but three times! For the latest sighting in March 2017, the Duchess wore the coat during the unveiling of the new memorial gardens, pairing it with a wide-brimmed navy blue hat. She was previously seen in the look in May 2016 and for the first time during her visit to Australia in 2014.

Kate Middleton set a record recycling her beloved red skirt suit by Luisa Spagnoli for a fourth time for her 2017 Place2Be Big Assembly engagement. The Duchess first wore the stylish ensemble back in 2011 during a visit to St Andrews University with Prince William and again in 2014 on her royal tour of New Zealand. Kate was photographed wearing the scarlet outfit again on her way to the Queen's pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace in 2015.

Back at it again with the red! Kate made her first appearance in the Jenny Packham gown that features cap sleeves and a sweeping train and embellished details during her first ever state banquet in October 2015. In December 2016, the Duchess brought back the look for the annual Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace, this time wearing her late mother-in-law's Cambridge Lover's Knot Tiara.

Chic and thrifty! Kate Middleton isn't afraid to wear the same outfit twice, and manages to always recycle them with her signature style. Wearing her long brunette hair loose, Kate first wore this timeless Orla Kiely dress in 2012 and brought it back in October 2015, sweeping her hair up into a loose ponytail. 

Kate wore this brown Orla Kiely coat for an outing in Liverpool, having worn it before to visit a children's hospital. Throwing a dark turtleneck on is one of the Duchess' fave (and simple!) styling tricks.

Kate proved she really is the queen of high-street fashion when she stepped out in this polka-dot Topshop dress twice during her pregnancy, an eye-catching fascinator turning it into a wedding-ready outfit. 

Kate added a sparkly Zara necklace to change up her look, left, when she wore this cream Roland Mouret gown for the second time.

Jenny Packham is one of Kate's favorite designers. The royal has worn this beautiful ruched gown a total of 3 times now, twice in London and at a December 2014 dinner at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. It looks great both with a cascade of diamonds, and without. 

Kate looked stunning in this black lace Temperley dress so it is no surprise that she wore it again. She first wore it on the eve of her 30th birthday then nearly a year later to host a dinner in London.

Kate loved this pink Emilia Wickstead dress so much she wore it twice in one month. Once at a Diamond Jubilee party at Windsor Castle and 11 days later to attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace.

Kate wore this cream sailor dress made by one of her favorite designers, Sarah Burton for Alexandra McQueen, to watch Andy Murray at Middleton a year after she wore it on the royal tour of Canada and North America.

Style in black and white! Maybe because it goes with any neutral hat, this Alexander McQueen dress was clearly a hit with the Duchess. She not only wore it during the Trooping the Colour ceremony but also a week later to attend the the annual Order of the Garter Service in 2011.

