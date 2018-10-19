13 Photos | Fashion

date 2018-10-19

Meghan Markle's maternity wardrobe: Her best looks

She's bumping along nicely...

She's bumping along nicely...
Meghan Markle's maternity wardrobe: Her best looks

meghan markle baby bump grenfell

Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were expecting their first child in October, all eyes have been on Meghan and how she's styled her growing bump. Here, we chart her most enviable maternity looks to date...  

 

Where is Meghan?

Meghan took time out of her schedule to be reunited with the women running the Hubb Kitchen in London. It's a community initiative that grew out of the Grenfell tradgedy and is a cause the Duchess has previously been involved with, having penned the introduction to the women's first cookbook. 

Who is the Duchess wearing?

A demure burgundy shift dress that had a cute velvet collar by Club Monaco. Keeping her bump warm she wore a matching maroon overcoat by the same US label. 

meghan markle baby bump at the royal variety performance

Where is Meghan?

Attending The Royal Variety Performance in London alongside her husband. 

Who is the Duchess wearing?

Wow, right? Meghan went all out for the event, styling her bump in a Safiyaa design which consisted of a a black halter-neck top with show-stopping white floral embroidery and a long black skirt. Most stylish baby bump of the night? You bet. 

meghan markle at a service to mark the centenary of the Armistice at London's Westminster Abbey in November

Where is Meghan?

The Duchess of Sussex attended a service to mark the centenary of the Armistice at London's Westminster Abbey in November.

Who is the Duchess wearing?

Never one to shy away from a skirt suit, this time Meghan had to leave a little extra room for her growing bump so opted for a peplum shape. This gorgeous navy two-piece also featured a beautiful bardot neckline and waist belt. 

meghan-markle-baby-bump-black-coat

Where is Meghan?

Meghan attended the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London in November 2018 alongside her husband, Prince Harry.

Who is the Duchess wearing?

With the colder weather settling fully in, Meghan opted to wrap her bump in the most stylish of ensembles - an elegant black wool coat by her go-to designer Stella McCartney, who designed the evening gown for her wedding reception back in May 2018. We adore the bow feature. 

meghan-markle-black-dress

Where is Meghan?

At a reception hosted by the Governor-General celebrating the 125th anniversary of women's suffrage in New Zealand at Government House in Wellington.

Who is the Duchess wearing?

For the special event, Meghan dressed in a gorgeous black gown by Gabriela Hearst, which she teamed with a traditional Maori design necklace. The mum-to-be teamed her outfit with a co-ordinating clutch and strappy heels, and wore her long, brunette hair down in loose waves. 

Meghan Markle wearing Oscar de la Renta dress

Where is Meghan? 

At the Australian Geographic Society Awards

Who is the Duchess wearing? 

Not the average pregnancy look, Meghan stunned in a full-on Oscar de la Renta gown, which she accessorised with her favourite Tabitha Simmons 'Millie' slingbacks.

meghan-markle-white-dress

Where is Meghan?

At a welcome reception in Tonga

What is the Duchess wearing?

Meghan looked radiant in a floor-length white gown by New York designer Theia. The beautiful dress featured sparkling shoulder details which distracted onlookers from her blossoming bump. The former actress teamed it with a stunning ring from her late mother-in-law Princess Diana's collection.

Meghan Markle wearing a red dress by Self Portrait

Where is Meghan? 

Arriving in Tonga alongside Prince Harry. 

Who is the Duchess wearing? 

Meghan chose to honour the country's flag in a bold red Self-Portrait dress, which was been altered into a midi length for her. The Pleated Floral Gown, sells online for £400 in its full-length form. She accessorised with a black clutch bag, which was thought to be from Dior's 2017 collection and a pair of trusty navy Manolo Blahnik heels. She's certainly a pro when it comes to carrying her bump around on stilettos. 

Meghan Markle wearing a teal dress by Jason Wu

Where is Meghan? 

An event to unveil a statue at Nadi airport.

Who is the Duchess wearing? 

Meghan opted to wear a forest green shift dress by Canadian fashion designer Jason Wu, which she teamed with heels, which appear to be her black suede Manolo Blahnik BB pumps. Her hair was worn down in a bouncy blowdry, and she accessorised her look with a pair of statement gold drop earrings and a black clutch. 

Meghan Markle wearing a pink maxi dress and wedges
Photo: © Getty Images

Where is Meghan? 

A visit to the University of the South Pacific to meet with students studying subjects from agriculture to women's development.

Who is the Duchess wearing? 

Dressed in Figue's 'Frederica' Printed Ruffle Dress and her comfy Castañer wedges, the mum-to-be looked radiant in the bold pink shade. Meghan kept her jewellery to a minimum, opting for just her usual rings and a selection of fine gold bangles. 

Meghan Markle cornflower blue evening gown
Photo: © Getty Images

Where is Meghan? 

A state reception in Fiji.

Who is the Duchess wearing? 

Her full-length light blue dress is by designer Safiyaa, and features a gorgeous cape silhouette. The beautiful shade was thought to be a nod to the nation, with one guest noting the gown was clearly 'Fijian Blue, - a tribute to her hosts'.

The Duchess teamed the custom dress with a pair of borrowed diamond earrings and kept her hands cradling her bump most of the evening.  

Meghan Markle wearing Emilia Wickstead at ANZAC memorial
Photo: © Getty Images

Where is Meghan?

At the oening of the ANZAC memorial in Sydney.

Who is the Duchess wearing?

A black Emilia Wickstead dress with white buttons that fully covered her growing stomach. She accessorised with a Philip Treacy hat and matching clutch bag. This dress has proved a winner all round with Jenna Coleman and Rosemund Pike both opting to wear it too

Meghan Markle maternity dress Karen Gee
Photo: © Getty Images

Where is Meghan?

An official welcome ceremony at Admiralty House, Australia,

Who is the Duchess wearing?

Local Australian designer Karen Gee. The mum-of-five is well known in Australia and launched her label in 2013. Meghan paired the ‘Blessed’ dress with a pair of pointy court shoes by Stuart Weitzman and added Princess Diana’s butterfly earrings and pretty bangle. Her bump was just on show. 

 

