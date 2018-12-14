11 Photos | Fashion

Love the snow? Here's the royals rocking skiwear throughout the years

Prince Charles, Princess Diana, The Duke and Duchess Of York all skiing in 1987

If there's one group that TRULY gets the meaning of 'alpine chic', it's undoubtedly the Royals. Each year, you can rely on the world's most famous families to pack their finest salopettes and head to the likes of Klosters, Lech and Verbier to carve up some serious powder.

Traditionally a hobby for the elite, it's a winter sport that has a long history with the blue-blooded and it shows no signs of slowing as the likes of William and Kate, King Felipe and Queen Letizia and Prince Harry carry on the tradition. Here are some of the best pictures of the royals skiing holidays over the year. Prepare to feel instantly festive.

 

Prince Charles, Princess Diana, The Duchess and Duke Of York

Way back in 1987, Prince Charles, Princess Diana, The Duke and Duchess Of York all holidayed together in the ultra exclusive resort of Klosters. Prince William and Harry, only being five and three respectively, were probably being kept away from the snow indoors and Princess Beatrice and Eugenie were yet to be born. 

 

Prince Charles and his sons Prince William and Prince Harry during a skiing holiday in 2005

Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry

 

A charming photograph of Prince Charles and his sons Prince William and Prince Harry during the Royal Family's ski break in, yes you guessed it, Klosters in 2005. 

Prince Charles and Prince William skiing in the snow

Prince Charles and Prince William

 

Looking gloriously '90s, Prince Charles and his eldest son stopped for photographers during their trip to Klosters in 1994. 

Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Crown Prince Frederik, Princess Josephine, Princess Mary and Prince Vincent pose as the Danish Royal family hold their annual skiing photocall

The Danish royal family

 

The perfect group shot! Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Crown Prince Frederik, Princess Josephine, Princess Mary and Prince Vincent pose as the Danish Royal family hold their annual skiing photocall whilst skiing in Verbier in 2015.

 

The Duchess of York, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie skiing

The Duchess of York, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

 

The Duchess of York strikes a pose with her girls, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, on their skiing holiday to Verbier. We're loving the sunnies. 

The first documented skiing holiday of Prince William and then-girlfriend Kate Middleton

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge 

 

The first documented skiing holiday of Prince William and then-girlfriend Kate Middleton saw them using a T-bar drag lift whilst in Klosters in 2008. Three years later, the pair would tie the knot. 

 

Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Princess Eleonore, King Philippe of Belgium, Prince Gabriel, Prince Emmanuel and Crown Princess Elisabeth skiing

The Belgian royal family

 

Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Princess Eleonore, King Philippe of Belgium, Prince Gabriel, Prince Emmanuel and Crown Princess Elisabeth never a skip a year on the slopes. Here they are in Switzerland earlier in 2018.

princess diana skiing in a red ski jacket

Princess Diana

 

Princess Diana's ski attire was always on-point as proven during her trip to Lech in 1994. We would totally wear that red puffer now. 

 

Queen Letizia of Spain, Princess Leonor, Princess Sofia and King Felipe VI were snapped enjoying a short skiing break in Jaca in 2017

The Spanish royal family

 

Promoting the clearly excellent skiing conditions in Spain, Queen Letizia of Spain, Princess Leonor, Princess Sofia and King Felipe VI were snapped enjoying a short skiing break in Jaca in 2017. The conditions would give France and Switzerland a run for their money… 

Prince William helping his baby cousin, Princess Beatrice, with the collar of her ski suit

Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

 

Isn't this picture of Prince William helping his baby cousin, Princess Beatrice, with the collar of her ski suit just the sweetest? The four cousins were snapped during an official photocall during a family holiday to Klosters in 1995. 

 

kate

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Prince Charlotte

 

This has to be our favourite royal skiing moment ever.

