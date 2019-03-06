﻿
Royal style: When royal ladies wear the same dress as their mother

One's mum: the ultimate style icon

...
Just like us, royal ladies often indulge in a little wardrobe recycling, which is good for the planet and one's pocket. Re-wearing an old outfit makes total fashion sense, especially if the garment is a beautiful piece. Even better, is stepping out in a family hand-me-down from your own mother. We've all done it at some point (unless your ma has hideous style) and it's a lovely sentimental tribute to the lady who brought you up. Who knew that some of our favourite royal women have worn their mother's dresses over the years? From the glamorous Duchess Kate to Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, these stately women have rocked a family ensemble. Take a look…

Crown Princess Victoria wore Queen Silvia's gown

Now that's a dress. The stunning Victoria of Sweden wore this breath-taking vintage Nina Ricci ballgown to the 2018 Nobel Prize Banquet in Stockholm. Back in 1995, her mother, Queen Silvia, wore the same dress to the ceremony. Both mother and daughter accessorised with a sparkling tiara and chic up-do.

kate carol
The Duchess of Cambridge borrowed Carole's Reiss dress

We love this. Duchess Kate wore an elegant royal blue tux-style dress to open Ipswich's Treehouse Children's Hospice in 2012. Her mother Carole stepped out in what appears to be the same dress at Royal Ascot in 2010. Now we know where Kate gets her great eye for fashion from!

caroline beatrice
Beatrice Borromeo shimmered in Princess Caroline's frock

Such glamour! The beautiful Monaco royal Beatrice Borromeo looked amazing in this floor-length silver gown at a dinner in Monte Carlo in 2017. Wind back 10 years to 2007 and here's her mother Princess Caroline in the exact same dress at the Monte Carlo Red Cross Ball. The gown is stunning on both ladies.

estelle victoria
Princess Estelle of Sweden wears Victoria's childhood dress

Aw, the cuteness. Sweet Estelle wore this pretty white dress with gold embellishment to the christening of her sister, Princess Leonore, in Stockholm in 2014. Way back in 1980, her mother Princess Victoria dressed in the same outfit for the 34th birthday of her father, King Carl Gustaf XVI.

beatrix mabel
Mabel Friso in Princess Beatrix's green dress

The wife of Prince Johan Friso, the younger brother of King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, looked so elegant in this green and blue floral dress in 2005. Mabel must have borrowed the outfit from her mother in law, Princess Beatrix, who wore the dress for her engagement announcement to Claus van Amsberg in 1965. We love that Beatrix kept the dress for so many years.

victoria silvia yellow
Princess Victoria shares Queen Silvia's sunny outfit

Another family ensemble for the Swedish royal! Victoria wore this yellow outfit at a seminar in Stockholm in 2017, 39 years after her mother Silvia donned the ensemble for a visit to Moscow in 1978. It still looks fabulous.

