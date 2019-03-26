﻿
19 Photos | Fashion

19 of pregnant Meghan Markle's most stylish maternity looks

Now that's how you dress a bump!

Photo: © Getty Images
Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were expecting their first child in October 2018, all eyes have been on Meghan and how she's styled her growing bump. Here, we chart her most enviable maternity looks to date...  

March 2019: Visiting Canada House

Pictured in March 2019, here Meghan and Harry are pictured visiting Canada House for an event that celebrated the diverse community of young Canadians living in London and around the UK.

The designers: Erdem

Meghan wore a gorgeous green dress and matching coat by Canadian designer Erdem. She teamed the look with her favourite pair of Aquazzura Deneuve heels.

Photo: © Getty Images
March 2019: The 50th anniversary of the Investiture

At a reception to mark the 50th anniversary of the Investiture of the Prince of Wales, at Buckinham Palace.

The designer: Amanda Wakeley

Meghan wore a stunning embossed gold dress and a lovely white coat, £895, by Amanda Wakeley - which she first wore to the Commonwealth Day service in 2018. She added Paul Andrew heels and carried a clutch bag by Wilbur and Gussie.

Photo: © Getty Images
February 2019: Visit to Morocco

Arriving to meet with King Mohammed VI of Morocco.

The designer: Carolina Herrera

Her stunning floaty gown is by Carolina Herrera.

Photo: © Getty Images
February 2019: Visit to Morocco

A reception hosted by the British Ambassador to Morocco.

The designer: Christian Dior

A stunning champagne Christian Dior gown.

Photo: © Getty Images
February 2019: Morocco tour

Arriving at Casablanca Airport for her royal visit to Morocco in February 2019.

The designer: Valentino

A stunning Valentino dress with nude accessories.

Photo: © Getty Images
February 2019: Attending a gala performance

At a gala performance of 'The Wider Earth' at the Natural History Museum.

The designer: Calvin Klein

Meghan's white dress is by Calvin Klein, teamed with her Amanda Wakeley coat and khaki Ralph Lauren heels.

Photo: © Getty Images
January 2019: A solo engagement

On an official visit to one of her patronages, the National Theatre.

The designer: Brandon Maxwell

She wore a pale pink Brandon Maxwell dress and matching blazer, and her Aquazzura Matilde pumps, which she memorably wore to announce her engagement to Prince Harry. Her CH Carolina Herrera Metropolitan clutch finished the look.

Photo: © Getty Images
January 2019: A trip to the theatre

At the Royal Albert Hall, for the premiere of Cirque Du Soleil's 'Totem'.

The designer: Roland Mouret

Her beautiful sequinned gown is by one of her favourite designers, Roland Mouret. She teamed it with a simple black clutch and strappy heels.

Photo: © Getty Images
January 2019: Visiting The Mayhew

At animal charity The Mayhew, another of her patronages.

The designer: H&M

Meghan championed the highstreet in a fitted 'Mama' maternity dress from H&M, layering it with an Emporio Armani cream cashmere coat. 

Photo: © Getty Images
January 2019: Visit to Birkenhead

Visiting Birkenhead in Merseyside for she and Harry's first official engagement of 2019.

The designer: Sentaler

Her colour-blocking outfit is made up of a red Sentaler coat, over a purple dress from Babaton. She also carried her Gabriela Hearst Nina bag in tan leather.

Photo: © Getty Images
December 2018: A visit to Smart Works

Smart Works - Meghan's patronage charity that helps unemployed and vulnerable women regain the skills, confidence and tools to succeed at job interviews.

The designer: Hatch

A black dress by Hatch (which she first wore on a visit to King's College) a camel coat by Oscar de la Renta and fun, cow-print shoes by Gianvito Rossi. 

Photo: © Getty Images
December 2018: The Fashion Awards

The Fashion Awards 2018, where she surprised her go-to designer, Claire Waight Keller of Givenchy, with an award.

The designer: Givenchy 

Her wedding dress designer, of course!

Photo: © Getty Images
November 2018: A visit to The Royal Variety Performance

Attending The Royal Variety Performance in London alongside her husband. 

The designer: Safiyaa

Wow, right? Meghan went all out for the event, styling her bump in a Safiyaa design which consisted of a black halter-neck top with show-stopping white floral embroidery and a long black skirt. Most stylish baby bump of the night? You bet. 

October 2018: New Zealand

At a reception hosted by the Governor-General celebrating the 125th anniversary of women's suffrage in New Zealand at Government House in Wellington.

The designer: Gabriela Heast

For the special event, Meghan dressed in a gorgeous black gown by Gabriela Hearst, which she teamed with a traditional Maori design necklace. The mum-to-be teamed her outfit with a co-ordinating clutch and strappy heels, and wore her long, brunette hair down in loose waves. 

October 2018: Australia

At the Australian Geographic Society Awards

The designer: Oscar de la Renta

Not the average pregnancy look, Meghan stunned in a full-on Oscar de la Renta gown, which she accessorised with her favourite Tabitha Simmons 'Millie' slingbacks.

Photo: © Getty Images
October 2018: Visit to the University of the South Pacific

A visit to the University of the South Pacific to meet with students studying subjects from agriculture to women's development.

The designer: Figue

Dressed in Figue's 'Frederica' Printed Ruffle Dress and her comfy Castañer wedges, the mum-to-be looked radiant in the bold pink shade. Meghan kept her jewellery to a minimum, opting for just her usual rings and a selection of fine gold bangles. 

Photo: © Getty Images
October 2018: Fiji visit

A state reception in Fiji.

The designer: Safiyaa

Her full-length light blue dress is by designer Safiyaa, and features a gorgeous cape silhouette. The beautiful shade was thought to be a nod to the nation, with one guest noting the gown was clearly 'Fijian Blue, - a tribute to her hosts'.

The Duchess teamed the custom dress with a pair of borrowed diamond earrings and kept her hands cradling her bump most of the evening.  

Photo: © Getty Images
October 2018: Tonga

At a welcome reception in Tonga.

The designer: Theia

Meghan looked radiant in a floor-length white gown by New York designer Theia. The beautiful dress featured sparkling shoulder details which distracted onlookers from her blossoming bump. The former actress teamed it with a stunning ring from her late mother-in-law Princess Diana's collection.

October 2018: Nadi airport

An event to unveil a statue at Nadi airport.

The designer: Jason Wu

Meghan opted to wear a forest green shift dress by Canadian fashion designer Jason Wu, which she teamed with heels, which appear to be her black suede Manolo Blahnik BB pumps. Her hair was worn down in a bouncy blowdry, and she accessorised her look with a pair of statement gold drop earrings and a black clutch. 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

