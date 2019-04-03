﻿
The most beautiful royal baby outfits

With the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first baby due in April, the world is getting excited for the new royal addition. There's nothing we love seeing more than an adorable bundle of joy all wrapped up for their first photo call. That obligatory blanket and bonnet snap, then the family heirloom Christening gown, and afterwards come the exquisite designer outfits. Yes, royal babies and toddlers are a well-dressed lot, from sweet tunics and dungarees to the prettiest little girl frocks. We often see Princess Charlotte and her big brother Prince George in gorgeous outfits from boutique Pepa & Co, while Infanta Sofia and Leonor of Spain are partial to a coordinating ensemble.

 

Take a look inside the royal baby wardrobe…

 

Princess Charlotte

The daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has already wowed us with several beautiful outfits, and she's only three. Charlotte was adorable in this photo taken for her first birthday. The Princess wore a pink floral frock, dusky pink cardigan with white collar, pink tights and a matching hair clip while playing with her baby walker.

Back in 2016 at Trooping the Colour, Charlotte was a right royal cutie in this baby pink dress with matching hair clip and shoes.

Prince George

How sweet was Prince George as a baby?! The first born of William and Kate dressed smartly in these red and white striped dungarees with white T-shirt and navy shoes in June 2014 as he watch his dad play polo.

Princess Beatrice

Just look at Beatrice with her mum Sarah Ferguson. Tiny Beatrice certainly looks pleased to be wearing this exquisite pink and white dress – the first of many fabulous frocks.

Princess Leonor

Cute factor ten! Adorable Leonor is a vision in her beautiful floral dress with blue cardigan as she poses with dad Prince Felipe, who is now King of Spain.

Prince William

We can't get enough of this adorable snap! Prince William wears the CUTEST shirt and shorts combo as he plays with his mother, the late Princess Diana.

Prince Oscar

What a smart look. Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and her young son Prince Oscar make the perfect picture in this photo from 2016. This grey and white outfit with matching shoes has got to be the ultimate little boy look.

Princess Ariane

The Netherlands monarch Queen Maxima styled her three daughters, Princess Ariane (far left), Princess Amalia and Princess Alexia, in the same dress for this picture in the gardens of the Dutch embassy in Buenos Aires in 2007.

Prince Harry

That hat and those tights! Baby Harry is like a little snowman in that cosy outfit with his mum Princess Diana as they arrive in Aberdeen Airport.

Isla Phillips

Aw, little Isla wraps up in style in this bright pink coat, jeans and light pink beanie. The daughter of Autumn and Peter Phillips attended the Badminton Horse Trials with mum and dad in 2013.

The Queen

Wasn't the Queen a beauty as a toddler? This photo was taken in 1927 and shows a young Elizabeth in a pretty white lace dress complete with beaded necklace. Just love her perfect posture even as a child.

Savannah Phillips

Such a sunny outfit! Savannah Phillips, big sister of Isla, wore this cheerful pink and white checked top with matching pink sun hat in 2012.

