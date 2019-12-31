﻿
2 Photos | Fashion

All the times Lady Louise Windsor has borrowed her mother the Countess of Wessex's clothes

Royal hand-me-downs!

...
All the times Lady Louise Windsor has borrowed her mother the Countess of Wessex's clothes
You're reading

All the times Lady Louise Windsor has borrowed her mother the Countess of Wessex's clothes

1/2
Next

12 Corrie, Emmerdale, EastEnders & Hollyoaks stars who are planning their weddings
sophie-wessex-bag
Photo: © Getty Images
1/2

If we could raid any royal's wardrobe, it would have to be the Countess of Wessex's. Prince Edward's wife has a fleet of designer items, all classically tailored and timeless. So it's perfectly understandable that her 16-year-old daughter - Lady Louise Windsor - can't help herself from borrowing a few items from her mother's stash from time-to-time And who can blame her? We wish we could do the same! The blonde ladies look to be a similar size, and sharing is caring after all. Not only that, but royals love to recycle their threads, so this fits in with the sustainable fashion movement, too.

 

MORE: Victoria Beckham's black dress is in the sale - and we bet the Countess of Wessex is pleased

 

On Christmas Day 2019, mother and daughter headed to church in Sandringham. Sophie looked as impeccable as ever, rocking a Suzannah Brodie coat with an Emilia Wickstead 'Dalia' blouse and 'Richie' printed skirt. She accessorised with a Jane Taylor headband and a Sophie Habsburg clutch. Louise meanwhile, wore a gorgeous Stella McCartney tartan coat that Sophie has worn and carried a nude Sophie Habsburg clutch her mother has sported many times. Louise also rocked a plaited headband by Jane Taylor - one of her mum's favourite milliner's.

sophie-wessex-blue-coat
Photo: © PA
2/2

A few days after Christmas, Louise headed to church, accompanied by her family, and once again, wore a coat her mother had already worn. Her navy blue coat is known as the 'Vivienne' by Stella McCartney and is worth £1,135. Sophie first wore the design at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in March last year. Great mind's think alike, don't you think?

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...