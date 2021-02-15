12 times Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice sweetly co-ordinated their outfits

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice always look beautiful at public events, but have you ever noticed how the sisters co-ordinate their outfits perfectly with each other? Whether it's a royal engagement, church service or a day at the races, Eugenie and Beatrice's ensembles always complement each other perfectly.
The pair often match their dress patterns or colour scheme – we can only imagine the fun they must have choosing their outfit combos together! Scroll down to see our favourite moments...
Floral minis
We loved the sisters' coordinating floral mini dresses at the Louis Vuitton x Vogue bash in November 2017. They both opted for black frocks with floral detail – Eugenie with a pretty yellow and white shade and Beatrice wearing red and white flowers. The royals also teamed their dresses with black boots for the event, and even both carried their matching Louis Vuitton handbags. Stunning!