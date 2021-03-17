﻿
8 of Kate Middleton's most gorgeous St Patrick's Day looks

Spoiler: There's a lot of green

Leanne Bayley
St. Patrick's Day seems to be one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite public outings - there's always a smile on her face. It's certainly a momentous day for Kate and husband William - the pair traditionally join the Irish Guards for the yearly event, and there's definitely a running theme when it comes to her wardrobe. Spoiler - there's a lot of green!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did not attend the annual parade for St Patrick's Day 2020 since the majority of the regiments were deployed overseas and unable to attend, and in 2021, the celebrations naturally took place virtually thanks to the ongoing global pandemic.

One thing's for sure - we have missed Kate and her gorgeous emerald outfits! So we've rounded up all her best St Patrick's Day looks over the years, though remember the Duchess also missed the parade in 2016 in order to spend time with her children. You'll also notice that Kate has a rather special accessory every year - the Cartier shamrock brooch, which is historically loaned to royal family members for engagements with the Guards. Previously it has been worn by the Queen Mother and Princess Anne.

Scroll down to see the best fashion moments over the years…

Kate and William made their St Patrick's Day appearance virtually in 2021, releasing a new video together on Wednesday. The Duchess stuck to her tradition of wearing green in a chic Zara blazer, accessorising with her Daniella Draper shamrock earrings and necklace as a sweet nod to Ireland. Sadly, Kate's £59.99 green bouclé jacket is already sold out, but we've rounded up some great copycat pieces.

We loved the Duchess' military-inspired outfit for the 2019 parade. Her custom-made Alexander McQueen coat was just beautiful, teamed with her Gianvito Rossi 'Piper' suede pumps and a chic floral hat. 

In 2018, Kate was pregnant with baby Louis and dressed for St. Patrick's Day in a Catherine Walker coat she had picked for her tour to Sweden and Norway. For her accessories, we saw the Tod’s suede shoes she has worn before. She chose a very glitzy pair of earrings - the Kiki McDonough earrings which are made of green tourmalines, green amethysts and diamonds. It's believed they were made especially for Kate to celebrate Princess Charlotte’s birth.

For 2017's parade the Duchess opted for a new Catherine Walker coat which had buttons that mirrored the guardsman's uniform - a nice touch, wouldn't you say? She wore the Sylvia Fletcher for Lock & co. hat that she wore four months earlier on Christmas Day. Kate's handbag was by Polish brand Etui. Jewellery-wise she opted for the Monica Vinader ‘Siren’ earrings in green onyx, which she has worn many times.

 

In 2015 Kate broke with the green tradition and chose a chestnut brown coat by Catherine Walker. Weeks away from Princess Charlotte's arrival, Kate accessorised her maternity look with her Emmy shoes in chocolate brown. Her hat of choice was one that she had worn before - the Betty Boop style by Lock and Company. The gorgeous earrings were the Kiki McDonough Citrine drop earrings.

Kate chose a gorgeous Hobb's coat for her 2014 St. Patrick's Day look. The Persephone style was ‘pine’ coloured and the Duchess styled it up with a leather belt. Kate teamed her high-street coat with her green Gina Foster hat. The Duchess also sported her Kiki McDonough cushion cut green amethyst earrings.

 

Remember when Kate managed to get her heel caught in a grate? That was back in 2013! We have all dealt with this drama at one point or another but Kate handled it like an absolute pro. 

The gorgeous royal wore the Emilia Wickstead coat she wore the year before, but this time she kept warm with a black polo neck underneath and black tights.

 

The Duchess of Cambridge was on hand to distribute shamrocks to 40 officers of the guards' 1st Battalion back in 2012, and it was a momentous occasion for the royal - her first military appearance alone and embarking on a tradition started in 1901 by Queen Alexandra, the wife of Edward V||. She looked incredible though, opting for an Emilia Wickstead coat dress.  

