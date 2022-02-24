﻿
8 Photos | Fashion

Top 8 pieces belonging to Queen Letizia's £42m jewellery collection

Queen Letizia of Spain has a dazzling array of valuable jewels

Top 8 pieces belonging to Queen Letizia's £42m jewellery collection
You're reading

Top 8 pieces belonging to Queen Letizia's £42m jewellery collection

1/8
Next

Is the Queen risking her health amid Covid diagnosis?
Top 8 pieces belonging to Queen Letizia's £42m jewellery collection
Photo: © Getty Images
1/8

Queen Letizia has impeccable style, so why should her jewellery collection be any different? The Spanish royal is the epitome of elegance, often sporting designer outfits and luxury jewellery. But can you guess how much the 49-year old's jewellery collection costs? Tip – pick a number and double it.

READ: Royal Style Watch: From Kate Middleton's statement blazer to Princess Beatrice's 80s-inspired dress

Diamonds, sapphires and pearls dominate the collection, which costs a whopping £42 million in total. With the help of the UK jewellery experts at Steven Stone, we've rounded up our top eight pieces from the glittering archive. Prepare for some razzle-dazzle, because these pieces are truly unforgettable.

 

Queen Letizia's diamond necklace and bracelet

 

Combined estimated value: € 23,600,000 (£20,000,000)

The most expensive piece on the list, this beautiful diamond necklace was given to Victoria of Spain by Alfonso XIII and worn by Queen Letizia on a trip to Japan. The King would add two stones to Victoria's necklace every anniversary, culminating in a dazzlingly radiant large jewel.

Top 8 pieces belonging to Queen Letizia's £42m jewellery collection
Photo: © Getty Images
2/8

Queen Letizia's Fleur-de-Lys tiara

 

Estimated value: € 12,000,000 (£10,000,000)

Queen Letizia has donned this breathtaking tiara on many occasions, including during a visit Buckingham Palace in 2017 and to the Imperial Enthronement in Tokyo in 2019.

The diamonds were set in platinum, matching the composition of the three Fleur-de-Lys, the symbol for King Alfonso's family (the original owner of the item) – the House of Bourbon

Top 8 pieces belonging to Queen Letizia's £42m jewellery collection
3/8

Queen Letizia's Joyas de Pasar diamond chanton earrings

 

Estimated value: €7,200,000 (£6,000,000)

Belonging to the Joyas de Pasar collection, meaning the “jewels that are passed down”, these diamond earrings are a familiar favourite of Queen Letizia's.

The royal wore the earrings most recently in November 2021, during a State banquet hosted by King Carl XVI and Queen Silvia of Sweden in Stockholm.

MORE: Queen Letizia looks lovely in flattering leather trousers

Top 8 pieces belonging to Queen Letizia's £42m jewellery collection
Photo: © Getty Images
4/8

Queen Letizia's Spanish floral tiara and diamond earrings

 

Estimated value: € 2,400,000 (£2,000,000)

Another of Queen Letizia's favourites, this diamond floral tiara originally from Queen Sophia's collection was made in the 19th century. The lightweight, traditional piece is a versatile item to wear and complements both modern and formal clothing and hairstyles.

Top 8 pieces belonging to Queen Letizia's £42m jewellery collection
Photo: © Getty Images
5/8

Queen Letizia's Joyas de Pasar bracelets

 

Estimated value: € 1,590,000 (£1,300,000)

Another piece worn to the State banquet in Sweden, these diamond bracelets were also part of the Joyas de Pasar collection that would be passed down through the Spanish royals.

These jewels are described as “dos pulseras iguales de brillantes” (two matching diamond bracelets) and boast ribbon-like detailing.

RELATED: 21 cool but affordable jewellery brands that make the perfect gift

Top 8 pieces belonging to Queen Letizia's £42m jewellery collection
Photo: © Getty Images
6/8

Queen Letizia's diamond and sapphire earrings

 

Estimated value: € 1,800,000 (£1,500,000)

Queen Letizia wore these gorgeous diamond and sapphire statement earrings for a banquet in July 2017 at the Guildhall in London, which she paired with the Spanish floral tiara.

Featuring four huge sapphires and approximately 100 diamonds, these earrings are exceptionally heavy to wear.

Top 8 pieces belonging to Queen Letizia's £42m jewellery collection
Photo: © Getty Images
7/8

Queen Letizia's Prussian tiara

 

Estimated value: € 900,000 (£750,000)

The royal wore this special piece on her wedding day and it has since become a personal favourite.

The piece is a German imperial heirloom, passed down through female family members until it reached Letizia’s mother-in-law, Queen Sofia of Spain, who also wore the piece on her wedding day.

SEE: Queen Letizia's elegant red dress is ravishingly regal

Top 8 pieces belonging to Queen Letizia's £42m jewellery collection
Photo: © Rex
8/8

Queen Letizia's Cartier diamond bracelet

 

Estimated value: € 600,000 (£500,000)

King Felipe’s mother, Queen Sofia, gifted her daughter-in-law this custom diamond bracelet from Cartier.

DISCOVER: Queen Letizia sends fans wild in fitted leather leggings

Inspired by Greek columns, this piece is a garish glitterbomb and Letizia has been seen wearing it for various events, including at the Princesa de Asturias awards in 2017.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back