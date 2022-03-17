9 of Kate Middleton's most gorgeous St Patrick's Day looks

St. Patrick's Day seems to be one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite public outings - there's always a smile on her face. It's certainly a momentous day for Kate and husband William - the pair traditionally join the Irish Guards for the yearly event, and there's definitely a running theme when it comes to her wardrobe. Spoiler - there's a lot of green!
READ: The real reason Kate Middleton loves wearing green - a colour expert reveals all
This year, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made a showstopping return to their first St Patrick's Day annual parade after two years. The royal couple did not attend in 2020 since the majority of the regiments were deployed overseas, and in 2021, the celebrations naturally took place virtually thanks to the global pandemic.
LATEST: Everything you need to know about Kate's style
One thing's for sure - we have missed Kate and her gorgeous emerald outfits! So we've rounded up all her best St Patrick's Day looks over the years, though remember the Duchess also missed the parade in 2016 in order to spend time with her children. You'll also notice that Kate has a rather special accessory every year - the Cartier shamrock brooch, which is historically loaned to royal family members for engagements with the Guards. Previously it has been worn by the Queen Mother and Princess Anne.
Scroll down to see the best fashion moments over the years…