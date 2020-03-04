She's the daytime TV favourite that makes us laugh with her hilarious interviews with some of the biggest stars of tinsel town, and now Alison Hammond is brightening up evening television as she's currently starring on E4's Celebs Go Dating. As well as spending her time at the agency hoping to find love, Alison is also mum to a teenage son, Aiden. Want to know more about Alison and her family? Here's all you need to know.

WATCH: Alison Hammond interviews a tree on This Morning

Alison Hammond son

Alison, 45, is a mum-of-one to teenage son, Aiden. Although the This Morning host usually keeps her son out of the spotlight, she previously shared a lovely family photo on holiday back in 2019. The former Big Brother contestant had gone away with her son and her godsons to Norfolk for a few days, and shared a lovely selfie of them all together on Instagram. She wrote: "Lovely memories being made in @darwinescapes this week with this lovely bunch. Hope you're all having lush times with your families this summer!!" There is little known about her son Aiden, 13, but the teenager lives with his mum in Birmingham, Alison's hometown.

Alison posted this sweet family photo with her son and godsons last summer

The TV star has previously opened up about how she struggles to juggle her TV work while raising her son alone in Birmingham. Alison told The Mirror in 2018: "I'm concentrating on This Morning and being a parent. Trying to find that balance is hard, sometimes I don't get it completely right. I have got a 12-year-old son and I do want to be there for him. It's just trying to get that balance."

Who else is in Alison Hammond's family?

As well as having a teenage son, the TV has a sister Saunra Page. Sadly, earlier this month, Alison and Saunra lost their mum to cancer. Taking to Instagram to share the devastating news, Alison posted a picture of her and her mum and captioned the post: "Today I dedicate Valentine’s Day to my beautiful, wonderful Mother Maria who passed away from liver and lung cancer. Yesterday my family and I celebrated her amazing life and laid her to rest in a beautiful ceremony she would have been proud of. Thank you mummy for giving me the strength to move forward in the knowledge that your ok and with God in Heaven now. I will always remember you and try and make you proud. I love you mum."

Alison Hammond posted a moving tribute to her late mum

What is Alison Hammond best known for?

Alison has been a much-loved TV star since she first appeared on our TV screens in 2002 for the third series of Big Brother. Since leaving the Big Brother house, Alison has appeared on many reality tv shows such as Celebrity Fit Club, I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, Strictly Come Dancing and now is a showbiz reporter for This Morning. And now, the mum-of-one is hoping to find one in the celebrity dating agency for hit E4 show, Celebs Go Dating. Fans have been loving having Alison join the dating programme, and have been taking to Twitter to share their thoughts. One person tweeted: "I bl**dy love her!! Oh I hope she finds someone," while another wrote: "I just love Alison !! One of the best on Celebs. So full of fun and good chat. That date was saved by her wit and charm. He was into her for sure. Hope she finds love."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.