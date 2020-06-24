7 top Amazon Prime Video shows to watch this week 

Amazon Prime Video has some seriously great shows and films on their books at the moment, with everything from novel adaptations to popular cinema releases available. So what should you be watching this week? We've put together our top picks for the streaming service here...

GET AMAZON PRIME VIDEO HERE

This is Us

Have you had a chance to watch the sob-fest that everyone seems to be obsessed with just yet? If not, you're in luck as all four seasons are available on the streaming platform. The story follows the lives of three triplets and their loving parents, with various stories told in modern-day and in flashbacks, and trust us when we say there won't be a dry eye in the house with this one.

READ: Monster Vacations and Tom Hanks' bumper boxset: James King’s Week in Cinema

Made in Heaven

The synopsis for this new drama reads: "Made in Heaven chronicles the lives of Tara and Karan, two wedding planners in Delhi. India is a potent blend of old and new. Tradition jostles with modern aspirations against the backdrop of big fat Indian weddings revealing many secrets and many lies. The supposedly liberal fabric of the upper crust unravels as the duo navigates through arranged marriages, dowry transactions and virginity tests." Sounds pretty good, right? The series received top reviews, so get binge-watching now!

7600

Fancy a gripping, locked room thriller that will keep you on your toes? This is the one for you. Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, the story follows a young co-pilot who is faced with the fate of an aeroplane after hijackers try to take over. Keeping the attackers out of the cockpit while his partner, a flight attendant, is held hostage on the other side, this is one intense thrill ride.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See Joseph Gordon-Levitt star in plane hijacking drama

The Great

Available to watch on Amazon Prime Video with STARZPLAY (if you try out the seven with a seven-day free trial), the story follows the beginnings of Russian Empress Catherine the Great (Elle Fanning) as she travels to Russia to marry the Emperor, Peter (Nicholas Hoult). Finding her new husband to be an idiot, Catherine begins to scheme to take control of her life in her new surroundings.

Little Fires Everywhere

Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon star in this intense drama based on the novel of the same name by Celeste Ng. The show focuses on the secrets of a seemingly perfect town's residents. Looking at race, class and privilege, the series follows a single mother Mia and her daughter Pearl, who move to a new place where they meet their new landlady and do-gooder mother of four, Elena.

READ: How Little Fires Everywhere's book ending is very different from the TV show

Upload

After a mysterious accident, Nathan is given two options. Either he fights for survival, where he might not make it, or he allows himself to be 'uploaded' and put into a virtual afterlife. Choosing the latter, Nathan finds himself on his girlfriend's subscription plan in an idyllic American town, where of course not all is as it seems. This comedy-drama is a surprisingly refreshing, Black Mirror-Esque joy.

Alex Rider

With Deadline reporting that season two is due to be confirmed any day now, it's fair to say that the Alex Rider series has been a big hit - so what are you waiting for? The series follows Alex, a schoolboy who agrees to help MI6 following the death of his spy uncle by infiltrating an isolated school in the French Alps to find out what they are doing to their students. Funny and smart, it is a great watch, particularly for fans of the novel series growing up.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.