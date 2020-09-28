Kris Jenner reveals real reason family ended Keeping Up with the Kardashians The famous momager worked alongside Live with Kelly and Ryan star Ryan Seacrest on the hit E! show

Kris Jenner and her family shot to fame on Keeping Up with the Kardashians over a decade ago, and fans were shocked when they announced their decision to end the hit reality show at the beginning of September.

The famous momager worked closely alongside Live with Kelly and Ryan star, Ryan Seacrest, on the E! show, and the TV host opened up about Kris' thought process behind the outcome of the series while talking to Andy Cohen on SirusXM's Radio Andy on Monday.

He explained: "Well, so to go back to the conversation that Kris had with me over a weekend, a couple of weeks ago, she said that it was a very difficult decision for them to make.

Kris Jenner's friend Ryan Seacrest teased that she has some exciting projects in the pipeline

"But you know, the family has got so many businesses going on and they're moving in so many different directions and she is the master of marketing and helping fuel all of those businesses."

Ryan - who was joined by his TV co-star Kelly Ripa – also teased that there was something in the pipeline for Kris.

Kris and her family recently announced that Keeping Up with the Kardashians was coming to an end

When asked if she would consider joining Beverly Hills Housewives, he said: "She's got friends on, on there, but no, she had so much success and control over at E! that, um, there might be some other things that you may hear about coming soon."

When asked by Andy if he would be attached to any of Kris' new projects, he replied: "Even if I'm not invited, I'm going to try."

Kelly added: "Yeah you should be, my gosh. I mean, really you, you and Kris Jenner work magic together."

Kim Kardashian with her momager

Keeping Up with the Kardashians started back in 2004, and is currently airing its nineteenth season, with the twentieth and final instalment set to air in early 2021.

Many members of the family including Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian all posted goodbye messages to social media when the news broke.

Ryan got a special mention in the statement shared by the family. It read: "Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who've spent countless hours documenting our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021."

