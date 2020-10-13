7 amazing Amazon Prime Video TV shows and films to watch for Black History Month There's plenty of incredible shows to watch

October is Black History Month and a great way to mark it is watching a selection of powerful and educational titles celebrating and highlighting black actors, writers and creators.

While there is an endless choice of shows and films to watch, we've created a round-up of the very best that Amazon Prime Video has to offer to get you started. From documentaries looking at incredible stories from history that don't always get told to powerful fictional series exploring identity, keep scrolling to see our top picks...

42 – The True Story of an American Legend

Starring the late, great Chadwick Boseman, this film tells the story of legendary baseball player Jackie Robinson who is recruited to become the first modern African American Major League player.

As he anticipated, Jackie is faced with racist hostility both on and off the field, but endeavours to continue regardless and find allies where he least expects it.

The late Chadwick Boseman as Jackie Robinson

Anita

This powerful documentary film tells the true story of Anita Hill, the African-American lawyer who, in 19991, challenged Clarence Thomas' nomination for US Supreme Court after accusing him of sexual harassment. The politician testified in front of the supreme court voicing the behaviour of Thomas, and became a national figure in the process.

The powerful documentary is on Prime

In His Own Words: Barack Obama

In His Own Words shows two interviews with 44th president of the United States. The first, prior to the 2016 presidential election and the second soon after Donald Trump was elected as his successor. Barack gives his first-hand account of times in office as America's first black president.

Barack Obama speaks out on his time in office

Little White Lie

The synopsis for this compelling story of Lacey Schwartz reads: Lacey Schwartz grew up convinced she was white. She has copper skin, black curls, and full lips - features which distinguish her instantly from her Jewish parents.

But it wasn't until she was 18 that she learned the truth: her real father was black. Eight years in the making and put together by Lacey herself, it tells her story of an uncomfortable, unacknowledged truth.

This film tells the story of Lacey Schwartz

Black-ish

This hit comedy follows the Johnson family as they juggle person and socio-political issues. Starring comedy heavyweights Tracee Ellis-Ross and Jenifer Lewis, this won't disappoint.

Sitcom Black-ish is hugely popular

Homecoming

Season two of Homecoming starring Janelle Monae is here. Janelle's character, Jackie, finds herself floating in a boat in the middle of a lake, with no memory of how she got there or who she is. The synopsis reads: "Her search for identity will lead her into the heart of the Geist Group, an unconventional wellness company behind the controversial Homecoming Initiative."

Janelle Monae stars in season two of Homecoming

Little Fires Everywhere

Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington star as the lead roles in this compelling drama based on Celeste Ng's best-selling novel of the same name.

The show focuses on Elena Richardson's (Reese Witherspoon) seemingly perfect life and how it's turned upside down after the arrival of artist Mia Warren (Kerry Washington) and her daughter Pearl. The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood.

Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington in Little Fires Everywhere

