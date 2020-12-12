Who is A Merry Tudor Christmas star Lucy Worsley married to? The historian is starring in a new festive show

Lucy Worsley is a familiar face on our screens thanks to her popular BBC programmes in which she combines her presenting skills with her expert knowledge of history.

And now, the TV regular is fronting a brand new show to get us in the mood for Christmas. A Merry Tudor Christmas will see the historian explore dresses, food and drinks from 500 years ago.

When Lucy is busy with her TV schedule, she can found at home in London with her husband, Mark. Find out about her husband below…

Who is Lucy Worsley's husband?

Lucy's husband is architect Mark Hines. The pair met in the late nineties when the presenter was working at the Society for the Protection of Ancient Buildings. The couple eventually tied the knot in November 2011, enjoying nine years of marital bliss ever since.

Lucy is a regular face on TV screens

Does Lucy Worsley have children?

Lucy and Mark do not have children. Speaking to The Times back in 2018, Lucy opened up about her decision not to have kids. "I don't want it to be the thing that defines me, and I don't think it should be the thing that defines me, and I don't think other people should be interested," she told the publication.

"Obviously, I have talked about it in the past, so I can't say I'm not going to talk about it anymore, but I was naive. I didn't realise what I was getting into."

The presenter and historian lives in London with her husband Mark

What has Lucy Worsley said about her marriage?

Lucy prefers to keep her marriage out of the spotlight and rarely comments on her relationship with Mark. However, after reports circulated that her husband insisted she sign a prenuptial agreement so she wouldn't take part in Strictly Come Dancing, Lucy responded to the claims.

The presenter told the Times: "That's totally true. He thinks I get enough attention already. Also, they're always running off with their dancing partners, aren't they?"

