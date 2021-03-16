Stacey Dooley: meet the presenter and filmmaker's family

From Stacey Dooley Investigates to Glow Up, with Strictly Come Dancing in between, Stacey Dooley is one of the most recognisable faces on TV.

Now, the filmmaker, presenter and journalist is hosting new BBC docu-series DNA Family Secrets, helping people understand more about their loved ones, past and present, through the power of DNA. But what about Stacey's family? Here's what we know…

WATCH: Stacey Dooley shares glimpse into bedroom

Stacey Dooley's early life and childhood

Stacey was born and raised in Luton and left school at 15 before working in various retail positions. The presenter's biological father was not a part of her life – he had a drink problem, and left the family when Stacey was just two. He then passed away when Stacey was in her 20s, before the pair had the chance to reconcile.

However, Stacey has remained close to mum, Diana. She previously told the BBC: "My mum is my absolute hero. She's the most remarkable woman in my life. It was just me and her for a long time growing up."

Stacey Dooley is fronting BBC's DNA Family Secrets

Stacey Dooley's mum

The presenter often shares pictures of her and her mum including one in December 2020 to celebrate Di's birthday. The Strictly winner shared a series of four black-and-white photos showing mother and daughter posing nose-to-nose, a huge smile across Stacey's face. "Happy birthday you maniac," the 34-year-old captioned her post. "Love you girl."

Stacey with her mum, Di

Di previously opened up about Stacey's childhood and lack of relationship with her father to the Mirror. "He was only living with her and me until she was two and a half. It wasn't until she was nine that she saw him again. He came back for the occasional wedding or family occasion. When he tried to come back in her life in a more meaningful way when she was aged 13 it was too late for them to reconcile." Speaking about his death, Di added: "She was sad because it was a lost opportunity."

Stacey Dooley's siblings

The journalist's mum Di later met her partner, Norman, and together they welcomed a daughter together, Stacey's younger sister, and both girls acted as bridesmaids at the couple's wedding.

