Russian Doll season two: all the details about the Netflix series so far

Russian Doll was a major hit for Netflix, and follows the troubled gaming programmer Nadia Vulvokov as she experiences the same couple of days again, and again, and again, each time dying and resetting time at her birthday party. So when will our sweet birthday baby be back for season two? Find out everything we know so far...

What will Russian Doll season two be about?

In the season one conclusion, it looks like Nadia and Alan have finally fixed the bug in the matrix of their lives by doing what they should have done originally - helped one another - and therefore reset order to the universe (while celebrating in a strange festival along the streets on NYC). With this time loop seemingly closed, where will season two go from here?

WATCH: Top lines from Russian Doll

The plot has been kept very much under wraps, but Natasha Lyonne told ET Online: "What can I tell you? It’s… you want to jump off a cliff creatively… I think I’m going to give you a series of murky answers but suffice to say, I’m very moved that people are interested in to the deep end and that was the revelation of Russian Doll connecting, so I guess my intention in our plans are to continue to dig deep in a way that is aesthetically enjoyable and feels funny on your insides."

Are you looking forward to season two?

She added: "I will say that it does not become a show about dating in New York or anything like that—and no shade on those shows, but that’s not this show."

Who will be in the cast of Russian Doll season two?

While we presume that we will see the return of Natasha as Nadia, along with Charlie Barnett as Alan Zaveri (and of course, Greta Lee as Nadia's upbeat pal Maxine), it has also been confirmed that Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy will be appearing in season two alongside House Of Cards’ actress Carolyn Michelle Smith.

Charlie Barnett will likely reprise his role as Alan

When will Russian Doll season two be released?

Production was delayed due to the pandemic, but it looks like it is finally going ahead in 2021! Fans in NYC spotted Natasha filming in early April, so finger's crossed that we will be settling down to binge-watch the new series by the end of 2021! Watch this space.

