Claire Duggar reveals sweet new details of courtship with husband Justin

New Duggar family member, Claire, has revealed new details of her courtship with Justin Duggar, 18.

Claire, who married Justin in an intimate Texas wedding in February, shared that the pair actually met for the first time in 2019.

"As I look back on this day two years ago, I met this amazing guy! My world was forever changed," she shared early on Tuesday.

They announced their courtship in September 2020 and at the time it was assumed they hadn't known each other very long.

Alongside the tiny reveal, she also shared a new picture from their engagement shoot.

"This is one of my favorite photos from our engagement pictures!"

Claire, 19, married Justin surrounded by family and friends on 26 February.

The teenage couple shared their happy news with a gorgeous wedding shot of the two cuddled into each other.

"2.26.21," Justin and Claire both captioned their posts.

Claire wore a white, short-sleeved wedding dress with cap-sleeve detailing, and styled her hair in a side braid. Justin — the 14th child of 19 Kids and Counting stars Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar — wore a navy suit with a grey tie.

Claire revealed the pair first met in 2019

In a statement, the pair shared: "Today we have started a journey together that God crafted long before we ever knew it was meant to be.

"We are so thankful for the love of Christ that has brought our lives together and teaches us what real love looks like. There is no greater joy than marrying your best friend.

"We are thankful for the prayers and support so many have shown us through our engagement and look forward to this new chapter of our lives together as husband and wife."

They confirmed their engagement in November 2020 with a statement which read: "We cannot wait to be married and are looking forward to a life together of faith in Christ, love for one another and happiness!"

