Sebastian Stan has reason to celebrate as girlfriend shares heartwarming message The Marvel star has been dating Alejandra Onieva since 2020

Friday the 13th isn't unlucky for everyone! Sebastian Stan will be jumping for joy on this special day after his girlfriend, Alejandra Onieva, shared a very sweet post.

The Spanish actress made sure everyone knew that her Marvel star boyfriend is celebrating something big... his 39th birthday.

Alejandra took to Instagram with a montage of never-before-seen photos and videos in honour of her man and fans loved it.

WATCH: Sebastian Stan's girlfriend shared never-before-seen video of them for his birthday

Alongside the lengthy clip she wrote: "Today, many, many… years ago, my favorite soul came to life. Every word I could say about you wouldn't be enough. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOUUU BEBELUS @imsebastianstan.

"Thank you for showing me how to live life from the heart. Life is a gift, and experiencing it with you is the true beauty of it!!"

Her words were a hit with her followers and also with The Winter Soldier himself. He commented: "I'm dead," and added a knife and heart emoji suggesting she'd pulled at his heartstrings with her post.

Sebastian recently made fans laugh with his photo with Alejandra shopping

The couple have been dating since 2020 but keep their romance out of the spotlight. So, when Sebastian shared a rare photo with Alejandra on Instagram recently his fans went wild.

While he is ringing in his 39th birthday, Alejandro only recently turned 29. Sebastian didn't let her big day in June go unnoticed though and also celebrated by sharing a short film documenting their days together.

"Happy Birthday @ale_onieva!!" he captioned his post. "Over a year ago, out of a lot of darkness...you became the light. I'm so grateful. #2020 #loveinthetimeofcovid #quarantinenights."

She commented back and wrote: "The love you give me is the most beautiful gift this life has given me, te quiero!"

