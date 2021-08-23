CSI: Las Vegas star William Petersen updates worried fans following health scare on set The actor was hospitalised last week

William Petersen, best known for his role as Gil Grissom on CSI: Las Vegas, has reportedly left hospital following a health scare on the set of the show last week.

The actor, 68, was hospitalised on Friday while filming scenes for the CBS series after "not feeling well" due to exhaustion from long days shooting the crime show.

His publicist told PEOPLE at the time: "[William] is exhausted from long hours on set for the past 12 weeks and was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure." An ambulance was called to set and took the actor to a nearby medical centre for tests.

TMZ now reports that he has since left and is "doing better" following the scare. William had recently reprised his role as Gil for the upcoming new series, which is due to air in October.

The fan-favourite has received plenty of accolades in the past for his portrayal, including a Screen Actors Guild award, as well as a Golden Globe and three Emmy nominations for his part as producer.

Fans have been voicing their support for the actor on social media. One concerned follower said: "Back in the day he always threw himself into that role which such intensity that I'm assuming he's still the same way all these years later. Can't wait to see these new episodes! #CSIVegas."

The actor is said to be "doing better" following a health scare

Another said: "Please take care of yourself sweet William, I am so happy to see you will be back - I can't wait!" A third commented: "Crazy glad he's back. Huge crush," as a fourth wrote: "Rest rest rest please!!!"

The new episodes will also see the return of Jorja Fox as Sara Sidle and Wallace Langham, who portrays David Hodges.

CBS has given a brief synopsis of what to look forward to in the season, explaining it'll follow "a brilliant new team of forensic investigators [who] must welcome back old friends and deploy new techniques to preserve and serve justice in Sin City."

