Kevin Bacon posts amazing throwback family photos - wife Kyra Sedgwick reacts

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick have one of Hollywood’s most enduring marriages, having tied the knot some 33 years ago in 1988.

And Kevin proudly shared some photos from the start of their romance on Instagram on Sunday, including one that seemed to show the couple with their eldest child, son Travis, now 32.

MORE: Kevin Bacon's three surprising homes with wife Kyra Sedgwick

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kevin Bacon's pool is in the most unexpected location!

The Flatliners star posted the series of snapshots in celebration of the Sundance Institute - and his wife was among the thousands of people to 'like' his post.

READ: Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick look so different and totally loved-up on set of first film

MORE: Sosie Bacon shares bikini snapshot and looks just like mum Kyra Sedgwick

Kevin, 63, wrote: "Happy 40th @sundanceorg. So many years of programs supporting artists and storytellers. Keep up the good work. If you are able, please consider donating to help the next generation of independent storytellers via sundance.org/40th."

Kevin shared some throwback family photos on Instagram

Fans were quick to react and while some focused on the organization, others paid tribute to the loving pair. One wrote: "It's so nice to see a couple still so devoted to one another." A second added: "I think the two of you are a fantastic couple. Always loved watching everything the both of you have done!"

READ: Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon share delight as they welcome new addition to family

MORE: Inside Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon's quirky living room with unexpected features

Kevin and Kyra's paths first crossed in 1986 when they were cast alongside each other in PBS's television movie Lemon Sky.

Kyra and Kevin have been married since 1988

At the time, Kevin was 28 and well known for his role in the musical drama Footloose, while Kyra was 21 years old and an up-and-coming name in the industry. In 1988, just months after the film was released, the pair walked down the aisle together and have been happily married ever since.

READ: Kevin Bacon marks end of an era with video featuring Kyra Sedgwick

MORE: Kevin Bacon reveals hilarious problem he has on family farm

The actress with the couple's son Travis

Speaking previously about their longterm romance, Kyra, 56, said: "Honestly, we just got lucky, there's no secret, we just got so lucky when we were so young.

"I was 21 when I met him, 23 when we got married. If someone had told me when I was 21 that I was going to be married and have a kid by 23, I would have told them they were out of their minds because I was very ambitious, I was very independent,” she shared.

The couple are also proud parents to daughter Sosie

"And then suddenly I met this person, and it was like well this was it. And I was so young and so dumb, and I can't believe I was smart enough to do that. No one is smart when they’re 21. We're just really lucky, and it’s not hard."

Read more HELLO! US stories here