Jodie Comer panics in dramatic first trailer for Channel 4’s Help We can see this show being a huge hit

The first trailer for Jodie Comer and Stephen Graham’s new drama, Help, has just landed, and we think it is going to be a huge hit.

The first clip was shared to Channel 4’s Instagram account, with the caption reading: “It's March 2020: Fear is taking over as unknown virus sweeps the planet. No one is coming to help. Help: Moving new drama starring @jodiemcomer & Stephen Graham. Coming soon to Channel 4.”

In the trailer, Jodie plays a care home worker, Sarah, who is faced with taking care of an unprecedented amount of patients at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, at a time when no one knew exactly what was going on or how to prevent the spread of the virus.

During the clip, Sarah’s boss informs her that the hospital is having patients brought into the care home, to which she replies: “Is it safe?” The trailer also highlights the confusion of the day, as Sarah admits that she didn’t realise that she needed to wear a mask. She eventually asks Tony, a resident with early onset Dementia, to help her as she is unable to receive any assistance.

Commenting on the trailer, one person wrote: “I'm a frontline nurse, even watching the advert triggered a lot of emotion in me. Think this programme will be a hard watch, but help release and process a lot of my fear and emotions. Great cast.” Another person added: “This is going to be a heartbreaking but important watch - no doubt fantastically acted by Jodie and Graham. Impatiently waiting for a release date!”

The show was penned by His Dark Materials screenwriter Jack Thorne, who commented on the upcoming series, telling Channel 4: “30,000 people have died unnecessarily in these care homes because of the indifference and incompetence of our government. Hearing the stories of those at the frontline, having people break down in tears on Zoom in front of us has been incredibly moving and galling.

“Getting the story right will be incredibly important, we are aware of the pressure upon us, this has to be written and made with anger and precision. We hope we do it justice.”

