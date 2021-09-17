Viewers are saying the same thing about Jodie Comer and Stephen Graham drama Help The drama looked at the effects of the pandemic in a care home

Channel 4 aired their highly-anticipated drama Help on Thursday night, and fans took to Twitter to discuss the one-off episode. In the show, Jodie plays a diligent care home nurse who struggles to look after her residents, including early-onset Alzheimer's patient Tony (Stephen Graham), following the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to social media to discuss the episode, one person wrote: “I’m broken. Jodie Comer has just delivered the performance of her career in that 20-minute (or so) scene. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a single scene as powerful as that on television ever. Awards can’t reward this drama highly enough. Real change has to happen.”

Another added: “Stephen Graham and Jodie Comer are impeccable, two of the greatest actors this country will ever produce,” while a third person tweeted: “Yeah so Jodie Comer and Stephen Graham need to win every award going for these performances.”

Viewers were particularly impressed with one scene which lasted for 20 minutes, and was taken all in one shot. One person wrote: “THAT scene with Kenny. Done in one take, at least 20 minutes without a single cut. Everything about it; Comers performance, Thorne’s writing, the camera work, the score, the heartbreaking realism, the underlying political rage, the essential storytelling.”

Did you enjoy the drama?

Jodie’s incredible performance was previously lauded by producer David Hayman, who said: “Jodie is just extraordinary. She has that kind of luminescence, she shines from the inside, she has a light and she’s just so natural. She just.. she takes your breath away.”

