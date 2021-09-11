Kevin Bacon shares incredible news with fans to honor the 'nation's heroes'

Kevin Bacon has shared the wonderful news with fans that he will be honoring the "nation's heroes" with a performance at Nashville's Opry on Saturday.

To pay tribute to those who lost their lives on September 11 2001, the actor 's band, The Bacon Bros, will reunite as part of a two-hour livestream.

"Today, @baconbrosmusic are paying tribute to the commitment and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes along with the renowned @opry," he shared.

"Join us today at 8/7c, as part of a special 2-hour livestream presented by @wwp. Link to watch in my stories."

"Amazing, thank you for this," commented one fan as another shared: "Thank you and Bless you all."

The live stream will also feature performances from Billy Ray Cyrus, Brad Paisley, Carly Pearce, Lauren Alaina, and Trisha Yearwood.

The show is in partnership with Wounded Warrior Project and will stream on Circle All Access' Facebook Page.

Kevin and his brother Michael perform as the Bacon Bros

The event comes as the world pays tribute to the nearly 3,000 lives lost after four coordinated terrorist attacks against the United States.

It remains the deadliest terrorist attack in human history, with 2,977 innocent people dying including 340 firefighters and 72 police officers, and over 25,000 injured.

The Clintons, Obamas, and Bidens at the New York memorial

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were among those to pay tribute by changing the homepage of the Archewell website to display the names of those who lost their lives.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth also revealed that the American National Anthem will be played at Guard Change at Windsor Castle at 11 am GMT on September 11 2021.

President Joe Biden and the First Lady Jill joined the Obamas and Clintons at the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony, standing together in a moment of silence. They stood for six minutes of silence at times that corresponded with the attacks on the World Trade Center towers as well as on the Pentagon and the crash of Flight 93.

