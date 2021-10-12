Two contestants go home in shocking Dancing with the Stars elimination Well that was unexpected

The new episode ABC's Dancing with the Stars saw two contestants go home in a shocking turn of events, as both actor Brian Austin Green and The Bachelor star Matt James were eliminated based on a combination of the audience votes and judges' scores.

MORE: Brian Austin Green sparks a reaction with controversial DWTS scores

Brian and his partner and girlfriend, professional Sharna Burgess, scored a 27 out of 40, while Matt and his partner, Lindsay Arnold, received a 31 after their second night performances.

The decision came down to a bottom three between these two pairs and Kenya Moore and Brandon Armstrong in the bottom for a second time. Brian and Sharna were instantly eliminated as the bottom pair, leaving the judges to vote between the other two.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dancing with the Stars season 30 trailer

While Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba voted to save Matt, Derek Hough gave his vote to Kenya. The decision came down to head judge Len Goodman, who gave Kenya the pass as she fell to the floor in tears.

Both Brian and Matt's performances received mixed critiques throughout the competition from the judges.

MORE: Carrie Ann Inaba suffers fashion clash on DWTS no one saw coming

After their performance to He's a Pirate from the movie Pirates of the Caribbean for Villains Night, the judges thought Brian and Sharna and were upping the game on their content and needed to now work on their technique.

Matt and Lindsay's paso doble to a Jungle Book inspired set received a warm reception from the judges as well, who noted it as a step-up from the previous night's routine.

Brian and Sharna were the first to be eliminated as the lowest scorers of the week

Disney Week saw several shake ups in the leaderboard, and many contestants delivered season-best sets.

Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev ended night one with a stellar round of 9s for their routine, the best of the night, and kept the momentum going with a 37 after their performance to Mother Knows Best from Tangled, managing to score the first 10 of the season.

MORE: Melora Hardin has a secret DWTS weapon - and it could help her win

MORE: JoJo Siwa causes a stir with sweet comments about DWTS dance partner Jenna Johnson

The contestants were also tasked with incorporating a specific set of choreography into their routines on night one, known as the Mickey Dance Challenge.

The pair that brought it in the best was awarded two extra points by the judges, and they unanimously agreed to give it to Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater for their seamless paso doble, who had another strong night with a 35 for their Villain-inspired jazz routine.

Matt and Lindsay were eliminated following a split vote by the judges

At the end of Disney Week, Melora and Artem reigned at the top of the scoreboard, with JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson plus Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy close behind.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.