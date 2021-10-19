A Place in the Sun’s Laura Hamilton celebrates half term with gothic glam - and fans are loving it Laura’s getting into the Halloween spirit!

A Place in the Sun star Laura Hamilton has shared a glamorous photo of herself on Instagram to celebrate the start of the Halloween half term - and fans are loving it!

MORE: Jasmine Harman celebrates special milestone with A Place in the Sun co-star Laura Hamilton

Dressed in an all-black look and a sheer skirt, Laura took to Instagram to mark the school holiday. She wrote: "Half term has begun and this is always a fun one for us because everyone dresses up for Halloween.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Laura recently raised awareness for Immune thrombocytopenia (ITP)

"What should I go as this year?…"

The TV presenter was met with a sea of comments complimenting her on her chic look. One fan wrote: "Looking gorgeous Laura," while another added: "Looking fab as usual, and those red lips against the black, WOW!"

MORE: A Place in the Sun's Laura Hamilton reveals she called 999 after 'awful' experience with online trolls

MORE: A Place in the Sun's Laura Hamilton opens up about 'disaster' while filming new episodes

Fans we also quick to suggest Halloween costumes for the property expert, with one fan writing: "I think you could be a very good Harley Quinn from the Suicide Squad film," while another agreed, adding: "You'd look awesome as Harley Quinn."

Fans were loving Laura's glamorous look

Last year, Laura went all out with her Halloween costume, transforming herself into a glamorous ghost. She fashioned red contact lenses, white face makeup, sparkly diamonds and a stylish black jacket.

Fans were impressed with her spooky look and took to the comments to share their thoughts. One person wrote: "Fantastic eyes! Really suits you," while another added: "Great outfit, Laura."

MORE: A Place in the Sun: Danni Menzies talks whether she wants children one day

Laura's outfit last Halloween

Laura’s most recent glamorous photo, however, comes just three weeks after she shared the reality of her autoimmune disorder, Immune thrombocytopenia. Taking to Instagram, Laura posted a photo of her bruised arm and said: "This week I might have posted a few photos in pretty dresses, but this is the reality of what is underneath and what you can’t see…

Laura shared her struggle with ITP

"I have had bruising on my arms and my gums have been bleeding. This is ITP. Immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) is an autoimmune disorder that can lead to easy or excessive bruising and bleeding. The bleeding results from unusually low levels of platelets — the cells that help blood clot."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.