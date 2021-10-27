Everything you need to know about Extraordinary Extensions host Tinie Tempah From his career and family life to his new Channel 4 role

Viewers have been enjoying Channel 4's brand new architectual show Extraordinary Extensions, which sees property and design enthusiast Tinie Tempah give Grand Designs' Kevin McCloud a run for his money as he meets homeowners embarking on the most audacious home extensions.

But what do you know about Tinie's own life? Keep reading for everything you need to know about the musician turned television presenter...

Who is Tinie Tempah?

Patrick Chukwuemeka Okogwu - better known by his stage name Tinie Tempah - is a 32-year-old rapper and television presenter. He rose to fame in 2010 when he was just 22, after he landed two number-one singles, Pass Out and Written in the Stars. The following year, he won two Brit Awards for Best British Breakthrough Act and Best British Single.

Tinie's rapping career took off in 2010

In recent years, Tinie has branched out into television. In 2015, he was a team captain for Sky 1's panel show Bring the Noise alongside pop star Nicole Scherzinger and last year, he appeared with the likes of Emeli Sande, Lennie James and Jordan Banjo in Channel 4 documentary The Talk, which explored racism in Britain.

Is Tinie Tempah married?

Yes, Tinie tied the knot with artist Eve De Haan in a small ceremony in the Cotswolds 2019. Eve, who mainly works in neon displays, is the granddaughter of businessman Sidney De Haan and has English and Mauritian heritage.

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter in 2018, followed by another daughter in 2021. Speaking about becoming a father, he told Metro: "It's just really the best thing in the world and gives you a whole new outlook and perspective on life and makes me very appreciative for where I am in my life.

Tinie wed artist Eve de Haan back in 2019

"It makes me reflect back on the upbringing I've had and even though my parents were absolutely the best, we just being from South London and Nigerian heritage, I grew up in a very challenged background," he continued. "And it just makes me want to create a better environment for my child."

Tinie Tempah and Extraordinary Extensions

The new Channel 4 property show follows Brits embarking on some of the most eye-wateringly expensive extensions across the UK and is hosted by Tinie, who has his own impressive property portfolio and comes armed with his own personal renovation experiences and design guidance.

Speaking about what he drew him to the series, Tinie said: "I've always been really into architecture and design and have been lucky to witness and be a part of some amazing projects. I can't wait to see how these ambitious homeowners give their properties a 21st century shake up with the most extraordinary extensions."

