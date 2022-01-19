MAFS star Martha Kalifatidis pleaded with Michael Brunelli to delay proposal

Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli are one of the few long-lasting couples from Married At First Sight Australia who have not only stayed together after the experiment, but have also chosen to take the next step and officially get married.

MORE: Married at First Sight Australia: which couples are still together?

The pair, who met on season six, got engaged in December 2021 but Martha recently revealed that she pleaded with Michael not to pop the question. The TV star said they had recently moved into a new apartment and she wanted to delay their engagement for a more suitable time when she could look and feel her best.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Married at First Sight Australia: Season 6 trailer

During an appearance on Wednesday's KIIS FM Will & Woody radio show, she explained: "I started saying, 'No please don't do it! Don't do it. I look disgusting. Don't do it'.

READ: MAFS UK real-life wedding costs revealed – and they're so unexpected

RELATED: Married at First Sight's Michael and Martha's second wedding plans revealed

"And then he's like, 'You don't know what I'm going to do'. And I'm like, 'I know it, please stop! Not now! This is not the outfit! And then we just did it anyway, obviously.'"

The couple met on season six of MAFS Australia

Martha added that her friends had set up a ruse to keep her in the dark about Michael's plans. In a bid to get her to dress up, they told her she was going to a Met Gala-themed party, but she said she couldn't do her hair and makeup due to their recent move.

"The timing was bad because literally it was the day after Michael and I moved into our apartment. I had no shampoo, I had no makeup, everything was in boxes," she said.

Martha and Michael got engaged in December

However, Martha looked very glamorous in the photos she shared to announce their engagement to her Instagram followers. Dressed in a strapless cream top and a sparkling necklace, she wore her dark hair in loose curls and sported long lashes as she held her hand up to the camera.

A stunning diamond with a gold band could be seen on her ring finger, and Martha hinted during her radio appearance that her rock from Michael was worth "close to $100k".

Martha hinted her engagement ring cost around $100k

She simply wrote in the caption: "Mrs B," and shared several more photos of the loved-up couple and her new ring, adding: "Sorry in advance for the spam, but we’re so excited."

Martha's followers heaped praise on Micheal for his stunning ring choice, with one writing: "Perfect ring", and another commenting: "Loooooooooove the ring!!"

While they haven't revealed any wedding plans just yet, Martha previously shared hints about her dream nuptials which would be set outside and be "groovy and super relaxed". Speaking to Women's Day, makeup artist Martha admitted: "I'm so grateful for our MAFS wedding, but it wasn't my fairy tale." Going on to explain it would likely be an intimate affair: "I don't want 600 people there, whose names I don't all know," she said.

SHOP: Best romantic gift ideas for her this Valentine's Day 2022: Sweet presents women will love

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!'s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.