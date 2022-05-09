Motherland set to return after creator drops major hint

The creators of hilarious comedy Motherland dropped major hints about a new series shortly after they accepted the award for best scripted comedy at the BAFTAs on Sunday.

When asked about the potential for more episodes, writer Holly Walsh told the press: "Well who knows, maybe a BAFTA might help," to which the Motherland team chuckled and cheekily glanced around at each other.

She continued: "Even if they cancelled it tomorrow I would still get a queue of people telling me some horrendous story about how they had thrush at the school gates…people love telling you stories.

"It's a real group effort and that includes all the crazy people who love telling us things that genuinely happen to them which are often too mad to use in a story line."

Motherland first aired in 2016

Holly was joined by fellow cast members and creatives Phillipa Dunne, Clelia Mountford, Tanya Moodie, Barunka O'Shaughnessy, Caroline Norris, Helen Serafinowicz and director Simon Hynd.

Barunka added: "I don't want to say it was surprising that loads of people watched it but I have to say it's the really only successful show I've ever written.

"It's giving women a voice and particularly the silent majority that are the mothers of the world, that's what it was for me before I came to it and the words that we put in their mouth are hopefully very funny, which is always a bonus!"

The team looked fabulous as they collected their award

Holly said: "We always say it's a work place comedy rather than a mothering comedy…We're so lucky because we've just hit complete gold with our cast apart from Tanya and Phillipa."

Tanya Moodie, who plays Meg on the show, interjected "they kept trying to kill me off, but I'm still here".

Holly continued: "We literally have the best cast we could ask for and I think whatever we write they make it a billion times funnier."

Tanya also shared a hilarious anecdote about sitting on zoom with her daughter's physics teacher who loved the show.

She said: "All the parent-teacher meetings have moved online onto Zoom and I was sitting through one of my daughters, I think it was physics or something, so it was really dry feedback about how she'd done throughout the year and at the end, she (the teacher) said: "Can I just say I really love Motherhood, I think it's fantastic," and it really took me by surprise."

She continued: "I get so many fans coming up and saying 'I've been through a really hard time, I lost family, friends, during the pandemic, I've been in lockdown I've been depressed and it's really helped me so thank you so much' so that always touches me when people say that."

