See what the incredible cast of Bridgerton look like out of costume

We couldn't be more obsessed with period drama Bridgerton. The risque Regency-era drama follows the members of high society London as they attempt to find suitors to wed, all the while knowing that their every move is being watched by the elusive Lady Whistledown, an anonymous gossip columnist. The series has got everyone talking thanks to its scandal-filled plot, gorgeous costumes and, of course, incredible cast.

But what do the cast look like away from the cameras?

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton

Jonathan Bailey plays eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony. You might recognise the 32-year-old from his roles in Broadchurch and Chewing Gum, but the actor is also well known in the world of musical theatre and even bagged himself an Olivier award in 2019.

Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury

Adjoa Andoh plays the sharp-tongued Lady Danbury in the Netflix series, insightful doyenne of London society and Simon's mentor. In real life, the actress is a veteran actress of stage and screen having appeared in numerous Royal Shakespeare Company and National Theatre productions as well as countless TV roles.

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington

Irish actress Nicola Coughlan made a name for herself in the award-winning comedy Derry Girls. In Bridgerton, she plays the youngest Featherington daughter - but fans who have watched the whole series will know there's more to this character than meets the eye.

Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton

The actress behind Eloise Bridgerton, Claudia Jessie has appeared in numerous TV shows, such as Vanity Fair, Porters, WPC 56, Doctor Who, House of Anubis and Lovesick.

Regé-Jean Page as Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings

The dashing Duke of Hastings is played by British-Zimbabwean actor Regé-Jean Page who landed the lead role after making quite an impression on showrunner Shonda Rhimes when he appeared in her other TV prioject, For The People. Safe to say, he's made quite an impression on audiences too with the Duke's spoon becoming the new Connell's chain.

Polly Walker as Portia Featherington

You probably know Polly Walker best for her role as the scheming Gill Biggeloe in BBC crime series Line of Duty, but the actress behind the Featherington matriarch has also appeared in drama series Rome and Mr Selfridge.

Ruby Barker as Marina Thompson

Bridgerton is newcomer Ruby Barker's first major TV role. In the series, she plays Marina Thompson, a cousin to the Featherington family.

Ben Miller as Lord Featherington

Ben Miller is perhaps best known for his role as DI Richard Poole in the BBC comedy-drama Death in Paradise, but Bridgerton viewers might also recognise the actor from his roles in Johnny English and Paddington 2.

Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte

Like co-star Adjoa, Golda Rosheuvel is best known for her extensive theatre career which has seen her appear in Romeo & Juliet, The Winter's Tale, Macbeth and in 2018 she even played a gender-swapped Othello in Othello.

Harriet Cains as Phillipa Featherington

Like her on-screen mother, Harriet Cains has also appeared in Line of Duty, but she is perhaps best known for her role in Marcella season two where she played single mum Gail Donovan.

Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton

The diamond of the season, Daphne Bridgerton, is played by 25-year-old Phoebe Dynevor. While the Netflix series has launched the actress into stardom, you might recognise her from her previous television roles in Waterloo Road, Younger and Snatch.

Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton

Ruth Gemmell has had a steady career in TV for over 20 years appearing in everything from Eastenders and The Bill to Silent Witness and Spooks, but British fans probably know her best for playing Tracy Beaker's mum in Tracy Beaker: The Movie of Me.

Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington

Wondering why Prudence Featherington actress Bessie Carter looks so familiar? It turns out the actress comes from TV royalty as her parents are Harry Potter's Imelda Staunton and Downton Abbey's Jim Carter.

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton

Before starring as Colin, the third Bridgerton son Luke Newton appeared in numerous TV shows, such as Mr Selfridge, The Cut, Doctors and Disney Channel series The Lodge.

