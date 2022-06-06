Ruth Langsford has shared some worrying news regarding her Loose Women co-star, Gloria Hunniford, telling viewers the 82-year-old had suffered a fall over the weekend.

The broadcaster was due to appear at Sunday's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in the National Treasures bus, which travelled down the Mall as part of the Pageant, however, she was unable to attend after her fall on Saturday.

Ruth informed viewers of Gloria's accident, adding: "She's fine, she's okay, but she is going to be joining us on the phone. Sir Cliff Richard is here today, they're great friends as you all know, she's so upset but she's going to join us on the phone later."

Ruth then said: "Gloria, we're sending you lots of love and look forward to talking to you later on."

Cliff then joined the panel in the studio to discuss his appearance at the pageant, in which Gloria was also due to appear. Ruth reiterated to the legendary singer: "Gloria was supposed to be here on the panel but very sadly she's had a fall, she is okay."

Loose Women's Gloria Hunniford had a fall at the weekend

Gloria herself then joined the discussion via the phone to explain more about what happened: "I'm not on FaceTime or anything, I look as if I've done ten rounds with Mike Tyson and lost really badly. Cliff, you've seen a picture of it haven't you?"

Her co-stars assured fans she's on the mend

She continued: "Very simply, I tripped on a rug and then dived on my face on a very hard floor. I've a very red, full eye, absolutely terrible. So there was no way I was going to do a Skype call, I tell you. I've also broken a bone on my face, it's actually just below my eye, the socket that keeps the eye in place, so I've got to maybe get another x-ray of some sorts. But there we go, happy days!"

Cliff then assured his good friend: "You're doing the right thing Glo, because when you have anything extreme happen you should just be calm and collected about it. But you're doing the right thing, just sit back, relax and watch."

