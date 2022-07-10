McDonald and Dodds: this star on the show has a very famous relative? The ITV drama returns on Sunday…

ITV drama McDonald and Dodds returns this weekend for the third installment in the third series. It's safe to say that many have been loving the episodes so far, not least because of the fantastic guest stars who have been making appearances since episode one.

But did you know star of the show has a very famous family? Here's all you need to know – and you'll definitely recognise them…

Last week, eagle-eyed viewers might have noticed that one actress from episode two has a strong resemblance to a household name. Daisy Bevan, who appeared in the instalment A Billion Beats, is the daughter of famed actor, Joely Richardson.

Daisy first started acting when she was just five years old in the 1998. Three years later, she appeared in the film The Affair of the Necklace which also starred her famous mum. More recently, she's had roles such as The Outcast, On Our Way and Alienist.

Daisy Bevan appeared in episode two of McDonald and Dodds

Meanwhile, the third episode, which will air on Sunday, is named The War of the Rose. The story takes a sinister turn when a lifestyle influencer dies on the operating table while getting a nose job.

Fans of McDonald and Dodds can look forward to plenty of other big names popping up across the four episodes. Guest stars include Claire Skinner, Kelvin Fletcher, Catherine Tyldesley and more.

Daisy's mum is Joely Richardson

Jason Watkins opened up about reprising his role as bumbling but brilliant detective DS Dodds. "This time, I think it's fair to say that he's embroiled in some of the cases. Obviously, he hasn't committed a crime, but he's targeted a bit by the criminals involved.

"His personal life is being toyed with and for him, as a very private, shy person, that brings in another dimension. So, you've got these great crime puzzles but also a strong personal element for both of the characters this time."

