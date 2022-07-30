Katie Holmes reveals daughter Suri features in her new movie - 'She's very, very talented' The teenager lives with her mom in New York

Katie Holmes has managed to keep her teenage daughter, Suri Cruise, out of the spotlight for years making her latest update all the more surprising.

The actress - who shares her only child with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise - has revealed the 16-year-old is starring in her new movie, Alone Together.

Katie spoke to Yahoo! Entertainment and shared the news that Suri sings Blue Moon in the upcoming flick.

"She's very, very talented. She said she would do it and she recorded it and I let her do her thing," Katie, 43, said. "That's the way I direct in general: It's like, 'This is what I think we all want - go do your thing'."

Suri's voice can be heard in the film's opening credits. Katie was asked why she chose Suri for the job and she said: "I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked her."

The Dawson's Creek star opened up about how the duo coped together during the height of the pandemic in a recent interview, revealing the sweet ways they would pass the time while in lockdown.

Suri is growing up so fast

"I painted, we had a sewing machine, so we were making quilts, we were cooking; we were on a perpetual vacation," Katie told the sophomore issue of Amazing magazine.

"We were also on a lake and there was a hammock, so I would wake up, sew, have coffee, take a nap on the hammock [laughs]… Oh and, by the way, I have to throw this in; we were staying by a lake, so we probably watched Dirty Dancing ten times. Let me tell you, I danced to it in the living room, and it still holds up. It was fun."

Last year, Katie gave another rare snippet into her relationship with Suri, telling InStyle: "I love her so much. My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality. To make sure she is 100 per cent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it.

Katie is raising Suri in New York

"She came out very strong – she's always been a strong personality. She'll pick an activity and work her butt off until she's really good at it. Then she's like, 'Ok, I'm going to try the next thing.' She's very focused and a hard worker."

Suri lives full-time with Katie and is believed to be estranged from her dad, Tom.

