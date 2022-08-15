Love Island star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has shared some big news regarding her relationship with Davide Sanclimenti – and we're so happy for them!

Appearing on Monday's edition of Lorraine, the 2022 series winner was chatting to host Christine Lampard when she confirmed that the couple would be moving in together.

WATCH: Davide expresses his love for Ekin-Su during Loose Women appearance

Christine asked the reality star: "We loved watching you all summer, and you talk about this distance between Manchester and London, that might be about to change?"

Ekin-Su responded: "Yes, it's big news. Basically we've decided we are moving in together, it's official. And we are thinking, we're quite busy with other things in September, we're thinking end of September to possibly moving to Essex where I'm from."

The 27-year-old continued: "Davide's not been to Essex and I feel like it's so nice because it's near London, easy to travel to, bit of countryside but also that edginess to it as well, but I'm very, very excited."

Ekin-Su and Davide have confirmed they're moving in together

The couple's moving in news comes shortly after the pair also confirmed they had been commissioned to film their own TV show. The winners revealed on an episode of The Big Breakfast that they are set to jet off to both Turkey and Italy with a film crew.

Chatting to AJ Odudu and Mo Gilligan on the show, Davide said: "Yes, I can tell you this. We are going on a road trip to Italy and Turkey, for one week in Italy and one week in Turkey. We are going to be on ITV2, and it's going to be like our own programme."

The pair were crowned the series eight champions

"You're going on a trip and we get to come with you?" former Strictly star AJ exclaimed, to which Ekin-Su replied: "Yes! It'll be all real, you know, fighting and I'll be cooking for him, he'll be cooking for me. It'll be like two cultures meeting."

Davide - who regularly impressed both his Love Island co-stars and viewers at home with his late-night kitchen cooking during his time in villa - added on an Instagram Live that the new show could be coming around "the end of September".

