Kevin Bacon's barely-recognisable appearance makes fans do a double take The Hollywood star can pull off many looks!

Kevin Bacon is known for his many roles and is one of Hollywood's most popular actors.

The dad-of-two doesn't mind changing his appearance for a given part too, and shared footage of himself on set of the upcoming series of City on a Hill over the weekend.

The Hollywood star plays Jackie Rohr in the hit drama series, and his alter-ego sports grey hair and a thick moustache.

VIDEO: Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's love story

Sharing a video of himself "getting ready for another day in the office," while joined by his grandpuppy, Chester, who was there to help Kevin "do his thing".

Fans were quick to comment on Kevin's dramatically different appearance in the comments section, with one writing: "Kevin this look, oh my goodness!" while another wrote: "This is so creepy and great." A third added: "This guy doesn't look like Kevin Bacon!" A fourth added: "Who are you??"

The synopsis for the current season for Kevin's show reads: "Corrupt FBI agent Jackie Rohr is back, looking to exploit Boston's criminal justice system in a desperate attempt to salvage his own career. Unfortunately for Jackie, ADA Decourcy Ward is onto his adversary’s latest misstep."

Kevin Bacon looked unrecognisable as he dressed in character for City on a Hill

Kevin is incredibly busy right now, having recently filmed slasher movie, They/ Them, where he played Owen Whistler, the proprietor of Camp Whistler, an LGBTQ conversion camp where the counselors start turning up dead.

His daughter Sosie Bacon was one of his biggest cheerleaders after watching the film earlier in the month. The Mare of Easttown actress was blown away and couldn't wait to spread the word.

Alongside the poster for the horror, she wrote: "I saw this on the final night of @outfest in this most beloved city of LOS ANNNNGELES, and it was epic.

Kevin with wife Kyra Sedgwick and their children Sosie and Travis

"I forgot the energy horror could bring to a theater, and it was so moving and special to get to celebrate this amazing festival in person, with humans, experiencing big emotions together."

Sosie continued: "Felt like going to see horror in middle school with friends. And it has the greatest PUN forward title I've ever heard.

"Big congratulations and please go check it out on @peacocktv (word to the wise: even if horror isn’t your typical genre, please don’t sleep on this movie if you are a theater camp kid at heart and/or love @pink)."

