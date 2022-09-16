Jennifer Lopez wows fan in honeymoon bathtub video

Jennifer Lopez got fans talking on Thursday when she gave an insight into her honeymoon with Ben Affleck, including a self-care bubble bath.

Jennifer shared a video taken when she was in Paris with Ben, revealing that she spent time luxuriating in the deep marble tub in her hotel room. She also shared that the two had monogrammed bathrobes that read "just married" on the back.



The throwback was posted on her Jlo Beauty social pages, and the video saw her nude in the bath at night with her hair piled up on the top of her head. She shared that the bathtub had her Jlo Beauty products lined up for use.

"Self care in Paris is always a good idea," the video was captioned and fans were quick to comment on the glamour she was sharing and calling her a "beauty".

JLo and Ben wed at Georgia estate, thought to be worth $8.9million, in July. She was joined by their five children - Jennifer's twins Max and Emme, whom she shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Ben's three children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel from his marriage to Jennifer Garner - who all wore custom white outfits from Ralph Lauren.

The Marry Me actress chose the same designer for her couture gown, which included flutter sleeves, a chic open back, and a floor-sweeping ruffled mermaid skirt and train made with over 1,000 handkerchiefs. While the latter certainly made her entrance memorable, Jennifer revealed to fans recently that she had to focus on not tripping over her statement skirt, which would have potentially ruined her special family moment with their children.

Jennifer wore three gowns

In her On the JLo newsletter, the singer also opened up about the surprise performance from Marc Cohn she had organized for Ben, and both of the couple's thoughts as they prepared to tie the knot 20 years after their first engagement.

"Later Ben told me that the chords of the song and seeing Marc Cohn both shocked him and allowed him to feel the way both roads we had walked found their way, inevitably, inexorably, and perfectly together. And when he saw me appear at the top of the stairs that moment it both made absolute sense while seeming still impossibly hard to believe, like the best dream, where all you want is never to awaken," she wrote.

"I would have had many of the same thoughts probably had I not been focusing so hard on not tripping over my dress, but when I got close enough to see his face, it made the same wonderful sense to me. Some old wounds were healed that day and the weight of the past finally lifted off our shoulders. Full-circle — and not at all the way we planned it. Better."