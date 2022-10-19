Alison Hammond reveals son Aiden struggling with illness – details

Alison Hammond has revealed that her teenage son Aiden is under the weather at the moment, and we're wishing him a very speedy recovery! The TV personality joined the Loose Women panel to chat about the ups and downs of presenting This Morning – and opened up about her son.

MORE: Who is Alison Hammond's partner?

When asked how he was doing, she said: " Oh Aiden! He's actually got tonsillitis at the moment so he can't really speak very well. He's lovely, there he is, there's my boy! He's an absolute treasure, he's 17."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alison Hammond reveals son Aiden's illness

After one of the presenters pointed out that he was born after Alison starred on Big Brother 20 years earlier and so he has grown up in the spotlight, she said: "This is so normal, so normal to him. It gives him a little bit of kudos; your mum is Alison Hammond!"

Alison recently opened up about a misunderstanding at the NTAs which led to her thinking that she had won for Best Presenter – which ultimately went to Ant and Dec.

Alison opened up about Aiden

Chatting about the situation breakfast show following the special evening, Alison revealed that when Ant and Dec’s names were called, she misheard and thought they’d said 'Alison'. She explained: "I was up for an award, when they said Ant and Dec I heard Alison, so I asked ‘did they say Alison?’ and Dermot said 'no’."

MORE: Alison Hammond looks sensational in the most flattering ASOS blazer co-ord - and that colour!

MORE: Alison Hammond pokes fun at Holly Willoughby ahead of her return to This Morning – fans react

Her co-presenter Dermot O’Leary replied: "When you said it to me, I thought you were joking!"

The star also stated that she should have won the award while This Morning accepted the Best Daytime gong, saying: "I ain’t going to lie but we all know I should have won one of these as well. Bradley Walsh, Graham Norton and the legends that are Ant and Dec are amazing, but let’s be honest, I should have won one but This Morning won one anyways."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.