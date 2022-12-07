Dylan Dreyer bonds with co-stars on the air over newfound passion The NBC News stars are just like family

The Today Show stars are quite knowledgeable when it comes to many aspects of the daily news, although the latest installment revealed they may not be experts on them all.

MORE: Dylan Dreyer's NYC apartment leaves fans in awe as she shares stylish new photos

Dylan Dreyer bonded with her co-stars Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Craig Melvin over their shared lack of knowledge regarding football.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Dylan Dreyer's sweet baby video will be the best thing you'll watch all day

The latter three discussed one of the major headlines coming out of the currently running FIFA World Cup, and it was clear that their enthusiasm for the sport was quite new.

"Oh gosh, it's really getting good," Savannah said after cutting back to the studio, to which Hoda responded: "We're in!"

TRENDING NOW: Al Roker mourns death of beloved Today Show behind-the-scenes member

The former quipped: "Oh yeah, we're so in, I can't believe how in we are! Who are we?" with Hoda claiming they were "obsessed" and adding: "I don't know, but I like us."

Craig even chimed in, saying: "Soccer fans. Not football, soccer!" And it was clear the newfound enthusiasm was rubbing off on Dylan too when they transitioned to her for the day's forecasts.

Dylan bonded with her co-stars over their newfound football enthusiasm

"Remember, a few weeks ago you didn't even know the rules of soccer?" which her co-stars giggled to, although she and Savannah also claimed that hadn't changed by much.

"We still don't," the mom-of-two stated, to which Dylan replied: "I don't either, I'm like how much time is left? An extra how many minutes?"

MORE: Dylan Dreyer reveals whether she and husband Brian Fichera would try for a baby girl

ALSO POPULAR: Kelly Clarkson hosts talk show in most unexpected way due to ill health

The mom-of-three and meteorologist has gotten more facetime with the main Today Show panel over the past few weeks for a somber reason.

Dylan has taken over main weather duties in her colleague Al Roker's absence as he continues to remain away from the show due to medical reasons.

The meteorologist has been filling in for Al on the main show

Al has been in and out of the hospital the past few weeks, but his Today team has stuck by him, constantly sending him well wishes and even including a special nod to him in their recently released holiday video.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.