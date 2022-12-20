Kevin Bacon's wife Kyra Sedgwick returns to social media with quirky selfie The rising director couldn't help sharing an update

Kyra Sedgwick isn't as active on social media as her husband Kevin Bacon, who delights fans with his weekly Monday Blues musical segments and many other candid home videos.

However, the actress and filmmaker broke her month and a half long social media silence to share some news with her fans ahead of the holidays.

She posted a selfie from what looked to be a hotel room, giving a slightly goofy smile that showed her excitement as she was on set of a new project.

Kyra revealed that she was fulfilling one of her acting commitments prior to breaking for the holidays, writing: "Squeezing in one more acting gig before the holiday…"

Her fans loved seeing her back on her social feed, with one even saying: "Miss seeing you!!" and another adding: "Happy to see you. Happy Holidays."

A third wrote: "You look gorgeous," while a fourth commented: "Love you!! Yes we need to see more of you in a series!"

Kyra revealed she had one more acting project to get done before the break

Kyra's last big project was as a director for the film Space Oddity, which her husband Kevin also starred in and her son Travis prepared the music for, and it premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival back in June.

However, the mom-of-two was left over the moon (so to speak) when it was revealed that Samuel Goldwyn Films had picked up the project and would be giving it a theatrical release.

Deadline reported the news, with Samuel Goldwyn Films president Peter Goldwyn saying: "We are thrilled to bring Kyra Sedgwick's feature film to audiences.

"Space Oddity has so many facets that seamlessly combine into a warm, engaging picture – swaying easily from a charming romance to a larger tale of the state of our world and the possibilities it holds."

The filmmaker's latest project was picked up to get a theatrical release

Kyra herself added: "Samuel Goldwyn Films is a dream distributor for me, as I've been such a fan of their films for many years.

"I'm grateful for their support and enthusiasm for Space Oddity. This film means the world to us and we can't wait to share it with audiences."

