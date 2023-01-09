Happy Valley viewers left distracted by confusing detail in episode two Spoilers for episode two ahead!

The new series of Happy Valley continued on BBC One on Sunday night and while most viewers were glued to the screen, others were left distracted by a confusing detail.

The drama stars Sarah Lancashire as Catherine Cawood, a no-nonsense police Sergeant, who is still coming to terms with her daughter's suicide.

WATCH: Happy Valley's Catherine Cawood discovers Ryan has been seeing Tommy Lee Royce in prison

The latest episode saw Catherine follow her sister Clare and her boyfriend Neil as they secretly escorted her grandson Ryan to visit his father Tommy Lee Royce in prison in Sheffield.

After borrowing a car, Catherine follows the trio out of Halifax. After parking, Clare heads into the city centre and is followed by her sister on foot.

Viewers couldn't help but point out that the scenes weren't actually filmed in Sheffield but in Halifax.

One person wrote: "I really shouldn't be annoyed with the continuity in #HappyValley but Ackroyd Place is clearly in Halifax (just look at the buildings) and not in Sheffield," while another added: "Why is Happy Valley calling Halifax Sheffield? Very weird, can't see why they'd need to not just call it Halifax."

A third person tweeted: "I've very aware there isn't a prison in Sheffield, but considering we mainly just saw a few streets and a cafe couldn't have Happy Valley at least done some scenes in our lovely city?! Disappointing," while another added: "Love Happy Valley but since I'm from West Yorkshire, I'm really taken out of it when they visit 'Sheffield' but they film in Halifax!"

Sarah Lancashire and Susan Lynch in episode two

Not all viewers were distracted by the 'Sheffield' scenes and took to Twitter to praise the instalment. One person wrote: "#HappyValley was excellent on Sunday, brilliant writing and brilliant acting by a wonderful cast headed by the outstanding @SarahLancsUK surely #BAFTA nominee for her outstanding performance," while another added: "Man #HappyValley just kicks me in the gut every time. Such a consistently brilliant show."

For those who have yet to catch up on series three, it sees Catherine, who is on the verge of retirement, pulled into a new case that reunites her with her nemesis, murderer Tommy Lee Royce.

