Al Roker announces 'dream come true' venture away from Today Show

Al Roker is serious about his return to work, and he is all about keeping busy following his two-month hiatus.

The star made a long-awaited return to the spot he has held on the Today Show for over twenty-five years on 6 January, following a two-month medical crisis that included two hospital stints.

Now he is back and better than ever, and already embarking on different projects both on Today and away from the show.

His latest project seems right up his alley, as he is making his love and knowledge of the weather and climate more accessible to children. Al announced on 16 January that he has a brand new show for PBS Kids, courtesy of his company Al Roker Entertainment, titled Weather Hunters.

He shared a photo from the upcoming animated show in which his cartoon self appears in front of a classic weather display, and he wrote: "Excited for today's announcement about WEATHER HUNTERS, a new Animated STEM Series From Al Roker Entertainment and PBS Kids."

The beloved weatherman added: "I predict increasing animation with downpours of family friendly storytelling and a rising understanding of #weather and #climate."

The star voices the character of Al Hunter in the new series

A press release from PBS read: "The series is designed to support kids’ understanding of weather through adventure and comedy. The main character is 8-year-old Lily Hunter, a weather detective who shares her investigations with her family, including dad Al Hunter, voiced by Roker."

They added: "The series will help further young viewers' interest and knowledge of Earth science and meteorology, both key building blocks of climate education."

Al was welcomed back with open arms by his co-stars and fans at the beginning of January

Al appears overjoyed with the upcoming project, and the press release quotes him as saying: "Weather Hunters has been a labor of love and a passion project for more than a decade and I cannot think of a better partner than PBS KIDS to make this dream come true."

He was promptly supported by excited fans in the comments section under his Instagram post, most importantly by his wife, Deborah Roberts, who endearingly wrote: "This is wonderful. A longtime coming. What a great recovery gift," alongside a red heart emoji.

