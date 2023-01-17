Drew Barrymore's hit talk show renewed for a fourth season

Drew Barrymore has a big reason to celebrate, and so do her fans and viewers of her show.

The actress turned television host just got even more proof that her switch to daytime show hosting has been well worth it, as The Drew Barrymore Show has been officially renewed for a fourth season.

The star launched her hit show in the midst of the pandemic, back in September 2020, and since then it has become the fastest-growing daytime talk show, with Drew previously stating that she feels she has found her calling in her new role.

Variety first shared the news on 17 January, confirming that the show would be returning for the 2023-2024 television season on CBS. The renewal follows the first season (the show's third) that tested out a new format change, where each daily episode was split into two half-hour segments that different CBS stations could either run back to back or the second separate from the show's usual morning slot..

The format change definitely worked in the program's favor, and CBS Media Ventures president Steve LoCascio told the outlet: "This season, 'The Drew Barrymore Show' debuted a new reimagined half-hour format, which has been an undeniable success."

Confirming the show's growth and success, he added: "Ratings have grown 70% year to year, and creatively, the show is better than ever. Drew makes news every day with her insightful celebrity interviews and welcoming style."

Fans were eager to get more of Drew on their screens

Naturally, he couldn't help but praise the star of the whole operation, Drew herself, as he said: "Nobody does it better. We're thrilled to have her in the CBS family."

Per Variety, CBS Media Ventures cites the show as averaging "1.21 million viewers – up nearly half a million viewers year to year," and it ranks as the syndication's fourth ranked talk show.

The star went from Hollywood starlet to daytime darling

The show's official Instagram account shared the exciting news upon its announcement, and the post's caption read: "We couldn't be more excited to be returning for another season!! Thanks so much to everyone who made this possible. Season 4, here we come!"

Fans did not hesitate to express their excitement in the comments section under the post, writing: "Yay!!! Tickled pink to hear this!!" and: "So happy to hear we will get another season of Drewy goodness," as well as: "Congratulations! You bring enthusiasm and energy. Needed during these times."

